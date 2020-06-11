Folliculitis: Simple And Effective Home Remedies

1. Regular Wash With Antibacterial Soap Cleaning the infected area with antibacterial soap is the best way to get rid of folliculitis, especially when caused by bacteria or yeast. It helps to reduce the microbial levels and keep skin flora balanced. What to do: If folliculitis recurs at short intervals, clean the area twice with antibacterial soap and water. Avoid sharing towels and soap. Note: Some microbes on the skin may develop resistance against antibacterial soaps.therefore, it is better to wash regularly with normal soap and water and apply the prior only when the bumps don't disappear for days.

2. Warm Compress Proper hygiene and simple remedies like warm compress can help get clear mild folliculitis cases. Warm compress allows bumps to open so that the pus can drain out easily without any need of popping them. It also eases the pain and itching in the affected skin area. [1] What to do: Dip a clean cloth in warm water and squeeze out extra water. Apply it on the bumps and gently press. Do it for around 15 minutes, thrice a day. National Scleroderma Awareness Month: Home Remedies For Scleroderma

3. Aloe Vera Gel Aloe vera has the property to fight against some skin-based bacteria and fungi. As folliculitis is mainly caused by Staphylococcus aureus, a common bacterium that resides on the skin, aloe vera gel may help minimise its growth to a large extent and heal the skin faster. [2] It also soothes the skin and reduces redness and swelling. What to do: Apply aloe vera gel to the affected area after cleaning with soap and water.

4. Garlic The antimicrobial property of garlic is promising against multiple skin infections including folliculitis. It helps to reduce the swelling and pain of bumps up to a great extent. With less discomfort, the area heals faster. [3] What to do: Crush at least two cloves of garlic and add a tsp of rosewater or normal water. Apply on the affected area and leave for a few minutes. Wash with water and pat dry. 11 Safe And Effective Home Remedies To Remove Earwax And Treat Earache

5. Tea Tree Oil Tea tree oil possesses both anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. These properties help reduce the infections and swelling in the affected areas. It is a good option for recurring folliculitis. [4] What to do: Apply tea tree oil-based shampoo or body wash. You can also add a few drops of the oil in your shampoo or body wash and apply. Consider doing a skin patch test before. Note: Tea tree oil can cause an allergic reaction or side effects when applied directly on the skin. Therefore, consider mixing it with a carrier oil or shampoo. Also, do a patch test before to know whether your skin can tolerate it or not.

6. Turmeric Staphylococcus aureus normally lives on the skin and maintain the skin homeostasis. When they increase in number, skin infections like folliculitis arises. Curcumin in turmeric is effective against resistant S. aureus and other microbes responsible for skin infections. [5] What to do: Include turmeric in your every meal. Also, make a paste of half a tsp of turmeric and coconut oil or water. Apply on the affected area and leave overnight. Rinse in the morning and pat dry. 10 Natural Treatments And Home Remedies For Psoriasis Relief

7. Apple Cider Vinegar Apple cider vinegar is effective against several strains of bacteria, including Staphylococcus aureus (cause Bacterial folliculitis) and Pseudomonas aeruginosa (cause Pseudomonas folliculitis). This natural remedy is cost-effective and increases the healing process. What to do: Mix 1 tsp of vinegar with 1 tsp of water. Soak cotton balls in the mixture and apply on the affected area for 15-20 minutes. 10 Home Remedies To Get Relief From Hernia

Other Ways Practice good hygiene all the time.

Soak yourself in hot bathtub mixed with baking soda to ease itching and swelling.

Avoid using skincare products or body lotions that contain harsh chemicals

Avoid shaving all the time and instead prefer trimming. If shaving, use a lubricant.

Wash skin before shaving or waxing to avoid the entry of infections from the follicles.

Avoid wearing tight clothes or clothes that irritate the skin.

Avoid wearing sweaty clothes for long.

Be caution about the use of random hot bathtubs or heated pools.

Avoid sharing personal items like towels.