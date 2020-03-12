Holding In A Sneeze Can Be Dangerous

Your Heart Stops Beating When You Sneeze: Is That True? According to the UAMS' Department of Otolaryngology, your heart does not really stop when you sneeze [3]. While expelling foreign materials such as dust or pollen from your respiratory tract, the high pressure in your mouth causes your brain to result in the nerves producing extra mucus in your nose; which in turn helps in keeping foreign substances from entering your lungs [4][5]. Also, when you sneeze, the intrathoracic pressure (pressure within the pleural cavity - the thin fluid-filled space between the two pulmonary pleurae of lungs) in your body momentarily increases, which causes a decrease in the blood flow to the heart [6]. When this happens, your heart compensates for the lack of blood flow by shifting its regular heartbeat momentarily to adjust [7]. So while this is happening, contrary to popular belief, the electrical activity of the heart does not stop during the sneeze [8]. Basically, when you sneeze, your heart rhythm encounters some shifts with your next heartbeat being delayed a bit and that does not mean that your heart stops beating completely.

But, Why Should You Never Control A Sneeze? Sneezing causes the air to come out of our nostrils at a speed of about 160 kilometres per hour. If you stop your sneeze, all this pressure will get diverted to another part of the body such as ears and may result in cracking your eardrums and causes loss of hearing [9]. And when one's body is undergoing any strenuous activity, like that of a sneeze, the windpipe pressure increases and when it is not released, the lack of an outlet can result in the pressure being distributed within yourself. Holding in a sneeze can increase the pressure inside the respiratory system that can be 5 to 25 times higher than the force a sneeze produces. Hence, holding in this force can lead to several injuries and serious problems within your body [10].

What Are The Side Effects Of Holding In A Sneeze? Some of the common side effects of holding in a sneeze are as follows [11]: Middle ear infection: Sneezing help promote the release of bacteria from your nose [12]. And when the sneeze air goes back into the ears through the nasal passage, the bacteria and infected mucus can attack the internal parts of your ears, causing an infection. Ruptured eardrum: Holding in the air pressure within your respiratory system can cause the air to move to your ears [13]. When this air with high pressure moves to your ear (middle ear and eardrums), the pressure will cause the eardrums to rupture. Eye blood vessel damage: If you stop your sneeze, the pressure of the air can get trapped inside and may cause eye damage, as the blood capillaries in your eyes can also get hurt due to increased air pressure and loss of hearing [14]. Aneurysm: The pressure an potentially lead to the rupturing of a brain aneurysm, which can lead to bleeding in the skull around the brain [15]. Broken ribs: There have been reports of broken ribs, especially in older adults, as a result of holding in a sneeze [16]. Some of the other issues caused by holding in a sneeze are as follows: Throat damage

Diaphragm injury

Damaged blood vessels in the eyes, nose, or eardrums

Sneezing In Public Considering the rising number of infective diseases and the risk of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there are certain things you must keep in mind while sneezing in public. It is impossible for you to hold in a sneeze all the time, and considering the risk of a ruptured eardrum or broken ribs, you gotta let one go. Here are some hygiene etiquettes that you should be aware of, COVID-19 or not [17]. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Make sure you discard the used tissue in a wastebasket.

If you don't have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands.

Remember to wash your hands after sneezing.