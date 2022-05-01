Heatwave In India: What Is Heatwave And Know Effects Of Heatwave On Body Wellness oi-Amritha K

Several parts of India are enduring an intense heatwave. The weather service has predicted that the extreme conditions will continue for at least five days. In Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi, some places reached 46 degrees Celsius today.

The scorching heat has caused several health issues and is also threatening crops. In addition, many places are experiencing prolonged power outages due to an increase in demand for electricity. According to doctors, the heat wave has caused health problems that are now more concerning than the fourth wave of COVID-19 [1].

Climate change experts say the length of the extreme heatwave is more concerning than the temperatures themselves. According to the weather department, those affected should avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes and cover their heads with clothes, hats, or umbrellas [2].

Read on to know the effects of heatwave on body and how to protect yourself from a heatwave.

What Is A Heatwave? Heatwaves occur when excessively hot temperatures are often accompanied by high humidity, especially in oceanic climates. The term refers to both short-term variations in the weather and too rare, exceptional hot spells that may occur only once in a century. During severe heat waves, crops fail, thousands of people die from hyperthermia, and power outages result from increased use of air conditioners. Heatwaves are considered extreme weather events that can be a natural disaster and a danger for the human body because heat and sunlight can overheat it. Forecasting instruments can be used to detect heat waves to issue a warning [3]. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has set a number of criteria for declaring a heatwave for a region. Heatwaves are defined as conditions when the maximum temperature reaches 40 degrees Celsius or higher on the plains, 37 degrees Celsius or higher along the coast, and 30 degrees Celsius or higher in hilly regions.

When the maximum temperature rises by between 4.5 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal, it is also classified as a heatwave.

A severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature deviates more than 6 degrees Celsius from normal.

The third indicator of a heatwave is a maximum temperature over 45 degrees Celsius and up to 47 degrees Celsius on any given day. How Do Heat Waves Affect Your Body? A temperature above a certain point can affect bodily function and even prove fatal. The longer a person stays in elevated temperatures, the more serious the effects on their body are [4]. As the body heats up, blood vessels open up. This lowers blood pressure and makes the heart work harder to pump blood throughout the body, which in turn can cause mild symptoms such as an itchy heat rash or swollen feet as the blood vessels become leaky [5]. At the same time, sweating causes the loss of fluids and salts, affecting the balance between them in the body. Combined with lowered blood pressure, this can lead to heat exhaustion. Symptoms include the following [6]: dizziness

headaches

fainting

nausea

confusion

muscle cramps

heavy sweating

tiredness

If blood pressure drops too far, the risk of heart attacks rises.

If blood pressure drops too far, the risk of heart attacks rises.

Who Is More At Risk During A Heat Wave? A person who is elderly or has long-term conditions, such as heart disease, may not be able to handle the strain heat puts on their bodies [7].

Diabetic complications can alter blood vessels and the ability to sweat, causing the body to lose water more quickly.

Additionally, children and those with limited mobility may be more at risk. People with brain diseases such as dementia may also be unaware of the heat or unable to deal with it.

Homeless people are also more likely to be exposed to the sun. People living in top-floor apartments will also experience higher temperatures.

Certain medications can also increase the risk.

Suppose you see anyone experiencing difficulty with the heat. In that case, you should immediately move them to a cooler place and lay them down. Then, you should give the person plenty of water or a rehydration liquid (ORS) to drink [8]. What To Do To Stay Safe During Heatwaves? Avoid eating large, protein-rich meals that can make you feel warm [9].

Avoid alcohol and caffeine.

Keep hydrated throughout the day.

Do not engage in strenuous activity, such as exercising.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, light-coloured clothing.

Get rid of extra sources of heat.

Promote air circulation throughout your home by using box fans and ceiling fans.

Open all windows in the evenings to encourage air circulation.

Which states in India are prone to heatwaves? In India, heat waves commonly occur in northwest, central, eastern and northern peninsular India from March to June. It covers Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh,Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, parts of

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana [10]. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are also sometimes affected.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana [10]. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are also sometimes affected. Humans and animals both suffer the effects of heatwaves. In May, maximum temperatures of over 45°C were recorded mainly in Rajasthan and Vidarbha. On A Final Note… With the temperature only going up, climate experts are raising caution and advising people to stay indoors, especially during the afternoon hours. Stay hydrated, eat light and wear comfortable clothes.

Story first published: Sunday, May 1, 2022, 12:57 [IST]