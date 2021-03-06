Women’s Day 2021: Best And Healthy Foods For Women Wellness oi-Amritha K

Every year, 8 March is observed as International Women's Day (IWD). A global day celebrating women's social, economic, cultural and political achievements, Women's Day also marks the need for accelerating gender equality.

The theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose To Challenge,' promoted with the hashtag #ChooseToChallenge. Purple, green and white are the colours of International Women's Day, where purple signifies justice and dignity, green symbolizes hope, and white represents purity, which has been a controversial topic.

On this Women's Day, we bring you a list of foods that are specifically beneficial for the female body's health and explore why these foods are beneficial for women. Let's take a look at the foods for women.

List Of Foods Women Should Eat

Whatever that you put into your body can be a tool that will determine your health. Certain healthy foods are beneficial for women's health, helping manage diseases like diabetes, breast cancer, and heart disease. These can also strengthen the bones, fortify the immune system, and protect the skin [1].

As studies point out, women need to focus on certain nutrients to keep themselves healthy and combat the most prevalent female health issues through the various stages of ageing.

1. Tomato Tomatoes are one of the healthiest foods for women's health. Tomatoes contain an antioxidant called lycopene, which protects our DNA from the damage that can lead to breast, endometrial, lung, stomach and prostate cancers [2]. 2. Walnut These contain antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, and it has been found that munching just two ounces of walnuts a day will help improve blood flow to and from the heart in just 8 weeks. The same amount has the capacity to slow the development of breast cancer as well. Walnut's efficiency in preventing coronary heart diseases has been confirmed by several studies [3]. Exercise Tips For Women Over 40 3. Banana Studies have pointed out women's risk of stroke increases after menopause due to decreased levels of oestrogen. Bananas are high in potassium and low in sodium. They can lower blood pressure and protect against heart attack and stroke [4]. 4. Spinach Eating more prebiotic foods like spinach will help prevent flare-ups like allergies, gestational diabetes, vaginal infections, and excess weight gain. This food contains sulphoquinovose, a food source for gut bugs, thereby preventing the growth of bad bacteria in the body [5]. 5. Nettle Leaves Nettles are a rich plant-based source of iron and folic acid. It also contains vitamin K that helps you deal with anaemia due to heavy periods [6]. You can make a tea using the nettle herb and sleep for at least 30 minutes after consuming it. 6. Red Bell Pepper They are the best sources of vitamin C and are beneficial for your skin and immunity. Eating more red peppers can help reduce the wrinkling and dryness of the skin. Adding a good amount of vitamin C to your diet will help protect you from catching a cold or flu [7][8]. Is It Safe to Eat Non-Vegetarian Food During Pregnancy? List Of Healthy Non-Veg Foods And Recipe 7. Beetroot Beets are a unique source of betalain pigments, which have been found to display potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and chemopreventive properties [9]. It contains betaine that helps fight inflammation and boosts metabolism. It also raises serotonin levels and helps boost your mood. 8. Cinnamon If Alzheimer's disease runs in your family, then you must take extra care of your diet to minimize its risk [10]. One of the best things you can do is to add cinnamon to your diet. Cinnamon contains proanthocyanins and cinnamaldehyde that help inhibit the formation of Alzheimer's causing protein. Further, it also moderates the spike in blood sugar levels [11]. Edible And Nutritious Plants You Can Grow At Home 9. Lentils Another healthy and a must diet addition for women is lentils. Consuming lentils once a week can help balance the sugar levels, help with weight maintenance, and have cancer preventative compounds [12]. 10. Pumpkin Add pumpkin to your diet for better eye health. In the form of beta-carotene, vitamin A present in pumpkin can help improve vision and slow down age-related vision problems. 11. Salmon Salmon is high in its omega-3 content and anti-inflammatory fatty acids that can decrease the chances of a person dying from heart disease by almost 33 per cent [13]. It also helps in decreasing the possibility of arthritis. 12. Lean Beef One of the best sources of iron for premenopausal women, lean beef, can help improve the iron levels in your body when consumed once every week. 13. Whole Grain Bread Eating more fibre-rich foods may reduce the risk of breast cancer. It reduces the oestrogen levels in the blood, which is associated with the formation of breast cancer development. A single slice of whole bread can provide up to 6 grams of fibre [14]. List of other foods that can be beneficial for women are as follows: Eggs

Plain yoghurt

Sweet potatoes

Flaxseed

Olive oil

Garlic

Asparagus

Dark chocolate

Coffee

Blueberries On A Final Note… On this women's day, celebrate yourself and celebrate the women in your life.