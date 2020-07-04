Did You Know That Sleeping Naked (With Your Partner) Can Help Reduce Stress & Boost Self-esteem?

Health Benefits Of Sleeping Naked Wearing a baggy t-shirt or a pair of pyjamas for a night of comfortable sleep is no new news, so is sleeping without your clothes. While you may have heard that sleeping naked can help improve your health, we provide you with the proof and scientific data that will assure you the benefits.

1. Improves Sleep Quality We all know that sleeping in a cooler environment can help you fall asleep better and faster. The ideal bedroom temperature for getting to sleep is 15.6-19.4°C [1]. And sleeping without your clothes on is the best way to keep the body's internal temperature low because cooling your body not only help you fall asleep faster but also improves your overall sleep quality [2].

2. Help Manage Stress And Anxiety Studies point out that poor sleep quality is linked to depression, increased suicide risk, stress and anxiety [3][4]. As sleeping naked can help improve your sleep quality and help you fall asleep faster, it helps in reducing your overall stress and anxiety [5].

3. Prevents Weight Gain Excessive weight gain is another major health risk of lack of sleep or poor sleep quality [6]. Studies have pointed out the link between inadequate sleep and weight gain, suggesting that people who slept equal to or less than five hours per night were more likely to gain unhealthy weight [7]. Apart from promoting your sleep quality and avoiding the risk of weight gain, sleeping naked also help by boosting your calorie-burning abilities [8].

4. Reduces The Risk Of Diseases As sleeping naked promotes better sleep quality and allows your body to be well-rested, it can help reduce the risk of diabetes, which in turn can raise your risk for heart disease [9]. It is shown to be beneficial for reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, specifically [10].

5. May Improve Male Fertility Studies have linked wearing tight-fitting underwear to low sperm count [11]. According to a study, men who wore boxers had a higher sperm concentration and total sperm count than those who wore tight underwear [12]. Therefore, sleeping naked allows the testicles to be at an optimal temperature.

6. May Promote Vaginal Health Sleeping naked is a great way to increase vaginal health and avoid yeast infections. The vagina has a warm and moist environment, which makes it easy for yeast infections to develop [13]. By sleeping without any clothes on, you reduce the risk of vaginal yeast infections by allowing some of the heat and moisture to escape during the night [14].

7. May Boost Self-esteem According to a review, sleeping naked could help you build self-confidence. Participation in naturist (nudist) activities may help improve body image, self-esteem and satisfaction with life [15].

8. May Improve Skin Health Because sleeping naked help improve your sleep quality, it directly has a link to better skin quality as well. So, sleeping naked also has the potential to improve your skin health and also promote faster healing of wounds [16]. Some say that sleeping naked can help you age more slowly as it helps keep your body temperature low for the release of melatonin and growth hormones, which help keep your skin looking fresh and healthy.

Benefits Of Sleeping Naked With Your Partner You don't have to sleep naked alone, experts suggest it is better done with a partner. 9. Boosts Oxytocin Levels Oxytocin, the feel-good hormone in your body is naturally produced when you come in skin-to-skin contact with your partner. So, sleeping naked can boost the oxytocin (love hormone) levels and can help reduce high blood pressure levels as well as stress and anxiety, as mentioned before [17]. 10. May Improve Relationships Sleeping naked with a partner can increase the skin-to-skin contact between two people, which studies show that, can help promote a warm and positive relationship [18].

Do I Need Any Tips For Sleeping Naked? Well, it does not hurt get to some tips. So, if you are just getting into the habit of sleeping naked, you can start off by sleeping in just your underwear with no shirt.

Use soft and light sheets that can help keep you feeling cool and comfortable.

If the room is too cold, use an extra blanket.

Showering before going to bed can help promote sleep and also keep the sheet clean from any dirt from your body.