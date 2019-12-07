ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hair Dyes Can Increase The Risk Of These 6 Diseases

    By

    Hair dyes are used by both men and women. It is estimated that more than 35% of women and 20% of men use hair colours [1] .

    The chemicals used in temporary dyes, semi-permanent dyes and permanent hair dyes have a negative impact on your overall health. Along with ammonia, hair dyes alsocontain formaldehyde, p-Phenylenediamine (PPD), coal tar, resorcinol, and eugenol.

    All these chemicals have been linked to various diseases including cancer, and that's what we are going to discuss in this article.

    1. Lung and kidney problems

    P-Phenylenediamine, the most commonly used chemical in hair dyes has been linked to bladder cancer, lung and kidney problems. According to a study published in the International Journal of Cancer, people who used hair dyes once a month had an increased risk for bladder cancer and this risk was higher when the colour was darker such as black and brown [2] .

    2. Respiratory problems

    Ammonia, the chemical used in hair dyes is combined with hydrogen peroxide to create bleach. Exposure to these chemicals may cause asthma and other respiratory problems. People who already have asthma or other respiratory disorders might have worsened symptoms when exposed to these chemicals [3] .

    3. Hormonal imbalance

    Resorcinol is another chemical used in hair dyes. According to a study published in the European Journal of Public Health, long-term use of hair dyes was linked to an increase in circulating testosterone levels [4] . The plasma total testosterone level was 14% higher in women who had used hair dyes for 10 or more years than women who never used it.

    4. Allergic contact dermatitis

    The chemical p-phenylenediamine in hair dyes is absorbed into the skin resulting in allergic contact dermatitis. According to a study in the Contact Dermatitis, usage of hair dyes has been associated with allergic contact dermatitis [5] .

    5. Damages the foetus

    Hair dyes are unsafe during pregnancy for both the mother and the foetus. According to a study in the International Journal of Trichology, 96% of women expressed that hair dyeing was unsafe during pregnancy, lactation and in children [6] .

    6. Cancer

    Formaldehyde, coal tar, lead acetate and other such harmful chemicals have been linked to several types of cancer such as bladder cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer [7] , [8] .

    Precautions To Take While Dyeing Your Hair

    • Avoid using permanent hair dye, instead, use semi-permanent hair dyes.
    • Conduct a patch test before you dye your hair.
    • Consult a dermatologist before using any kind of colour.
    View Article References
    1. [1] Turati, F., Pelucchi, C., Galeone, C., Decarli, A., & La Vecchia, C. (2014). Personal hair dye use and bladder cancer: a meta-analysis.Annals of epidemiology,24(2), 151-159.
    2. [2] Gago‐Dominguez, M., Castelao, J. E., Yuan, J. M., Yu, M. C., & Ross, R. K. (2001). Use of permanent hair dyes and bladder‐cancer risk.International Journal of Cancer,91(4), 575-579.
    3. [3] Holst, G., Thygesen, M., Pedersen, C. B., Peel, R. G., Brandt, J., Christensen, J. H., ... & Sigsgaard, T. (2018). Ammonia, ammonium, and the risk of asthma: A register-based case–control study in Danish children.Environmental Epidemiology,2(3), e019.
    4. [4] Nagata, C., Wada, K., Tsuji, M., Hayashi, M., Takeda, N., & Yasuda, K. (2015). Association of hair dye use with circulating levels of sex hormones in premenopausal Japanese women.The European Journal of Public Health,25(5), 895-899.
    5. [5] Nagata, C., Wada, K., Tsuji, M., Hayashi, M., Takeda, N., & Yasuda, K. (2015). Association of hair dye use with circulating levels of sex hormones in premenopausal Japanese women.The European Journal of Public Health,25(5), 895-899.
    6. [6] Patel, D., Narayana, S., & Krishnaswamy, B. (2013). Trends in use of hair dye: a cross-sectional study.International journal of trichology,5(3), 140–143.
    7. [7] Qin, L., Deng, H. Y., Chen, S. J., & Wei, W. (2019). A Meta-Analysis on the Relationship Between Hair Dye and the Incidence of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Medical Principles and Practice, 28(3), 222-230.
    8. [8] Liu, B., Jin, S. F., Li, H. C., Sun, X. Y., Yan, S. Q., Deng, S. J., & Zhao, P. (2019). The Bio-Safety Concerns of Three Domestic Temporary Hair Dye Molecules: Fuchsin Basic, Victoria Blue B and Basic Red 2. Molecules, 24(9), 1744.

    More HAIR News

    Read more about: hair disease cancer
    Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue