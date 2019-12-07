Just In
Hair Dyes Can Increase The Risk Of These 6 Diseases
Hair dyes are used by both men and women. It is estimated that more than 35% of women and 20% of men use hair colours [1] .
The chemicals used in temporary dyes, semi-permanent dyes and permanent hair dyes have a negative impact on your overall health. Along with ammonia, hair dyes alsocontain formaldehyde, p-Phenylenediamine (PPD), coal tar, resorcinol, and eugenol.
All these chemicals have been linked to various diseases including cancer, and that's what we are going to discuss in this article.
1. Lung and kidney problems
P-Phenylenediamine, the most commonly used chemical in hair dyes has been linked to bladder cancer, lung and kidney problems. According to a study published in the International Journal of Cancer, people who used hair dyes once a month had an increased risk for bladder cancer and this risk was higher when the colour was darker such as black and brown [2] .
2. Respiratory problems
Ammonia, the chemical used in hair dyes is combined with hydrogen peroxide to create bleach. Exposure to these chemicals may cause asthma and other respiratory problems. People who already have asthma or other respiratory disorders might have worsened symptoms when exposed to these chemicals [3] .
3. Hormonal imbalance
Resorcinol is another chemical used in hair dyes. According to a study published in the European Journal of Public Health, long-term use of hair dyes was linked to an increase in circulating testosterone levels [4] . The plasma total testosterone level was 14% higher in women who had used hair dyes for 10 or more years than women who never used it.
4. Allergic contact dermatitis
The chemical p-phenylenediamine in hair dyes is absorbed into the skin resulting in allergic contact dermatitis. According to a study in the Contact Dermatitis, usage of hair dyes has been associated with allergic contact dermatitis [5] .
5. Damages the foetus
Hair dyes are unsafe during pregnancy for both the mother and the foetus. According to a study in the International Journal of Trichology, 96% of women expressed that hair dyeing was unsafe during pregnancy, lactation and in children [6] .
6. Cancer
Formaldehyde, coal tar, lead acetate and other such harmful chemicals have been linked to several types of cancer such as bladder cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer [7] , [8] .
Precautions To Take While Dyeing Your Hair
- Avoid using permanent hair dye, instead, use semi-permanent hair dyes.
- Conduct a patch test before you dye your hair.
- Consult a dermatologist before using any kind of colour.
