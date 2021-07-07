18 Green Tips To Improve Your Health And Lifestyle Wellness oi-Amritha K

Experts have said it several times, and I'll say it along with them, from driving to brushing teeth to wasting food, each of our habits is affecting the environment in some or another way. The impact human beings' actions have on the earth and the environment is often long-lasting and irreversible.

Being environment-conscious is no longer a lifestyle but a necessity that all of us should adhere to. It is the sole responsibility of human beings to choose eco-friendly means and methods with a lesser or no blow on the earth.

Here are some 'green tips' that you could adopt to decrease your negative impact on the earth.

1. Save Water

The first and foremost green tip anyone should consider is - saving water, which is a great way to reduce the environmental impact of your lifestyle [1]. Here's how you can save water:

Take short showers

Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth

Use short cycles for washing clothes or chose the 'Eco wash' option in the washing machine

Fix all leaks (taps, toilets)

For boiling water for tea/coffee, measure the water in your cup to avoid wastage

13 Daily Habits That Are Slowly Killing The Environment & What You Can Do About It

2. Save Electricity/Energy

Another significant step towards being a sensible and responsible citizen is reducing the amount of energy you use in your home. Not only does saving energy help reduce the negative impact on the environment, but it also has tangible benefits in the long run [2][3]. Here's how you can save energy/electricity:

Switch off electronic gadgets when not in use

Use low energy light bulbs such as CFLs

Unplug your charger when your phone, laptop or tablet is fully charged

Cover pans when cooking (induction use)

3. Reduce Fuel Use

Although the pandemic has caused most of us to reduce our fuel use, the use remains high. Whenever possible, avoid driving in a car; if the distance is short, choose to walk or cycle. For longer distances, try using public transport [4].

Detoxing Your Home: Understanding And Eliminating Environmental Toxins

4. Go Organic

One of the primary steps towards green life is choosing to go organic. The issues around food production, supply, and consumption have a huge impact on the environment [5][6]. However, here are some considerations that could help reduce the environmental impact of what you eat:

If you eat meat, reduce the number of meals containing meat you eat each week

If you eat fish, choose sustainably sourced species.

Avoid food with unnecessary packaging, for example, fruits covered in plastic.

Choose local, seasonal produce from street sellers.

Here are some more effective green tips you can embrace to be an environment-conscious citizen:

Avoid bottled water [7]

Do not use plastic bags, bring your cloth bag to shopping

Share and borrow clothes between your friends and family to reduce the massive carbon footprint caused by the textile industry

Grow food in your kitchen/garden

Buy recycled paper

Go paperless, don't print out a receipt at the ATM, avoid newspapers etc.

Repurpose old household items into new ones (recycle old clothes, bags etc.)

Make cleaning products at home

Compost your kitchen waste

Air dry your clothes

Pick up litter and dispose responsibly

Install proper insulation at home

Segregate waste before disposing [8]

Engage in eco-friendly festivals and avoid bursting crackers.

A List Of All The Air-Purifying Plants For Your Home Available In India

On A Final Note...

While changing your habits in a day can seem arduous, with time and patience, any habit can be changed - and when it comes to habits that are negatively affecting the environment, patience and responsibility go a long way. Be a responsible citizen today.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 13:01 [IST]