Just In
- 2 hrs ago Expert Article: Gaps Between Teeth? Make Flossing And Proxa Brushing A Daily Habit
- 2 hrs ago Amber Heard Has ‘World's Most Beautiful Face,’ Says Study
- 3 hrs ago Typhoid-Causing Bacteria Have Become Increasingly Resistant To Essential Antibiotics: Lancet Study
- 4 hrs ago International Day Of Yoga 2022: Swami Avdheshanandji Leads Josh MASH Yoga Day Campaign
Don't Miss
- News World Health Network declares Monkeypox a pandemic
- Finance This Large-Cap NBFC Stock Recently Hit 52 Week Low, Sharekhan Suggests Buy For 42% Upside
- Education RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022, Download RSSB Lab Assistant Call Letter On recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
- Technology Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications Leaked; Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Confirmed
- Automobiles Tata Nexon EV Fire In Mumbai To Be Investigated: Is It A Safety Hazard Or A One-Off Incident?
- Sports Rumour Has It: Pogba set for Juventus return
- Movies Amber Heard To Sign A Multi-Million Dollar Book Deal: Report
- Travel Misty And Romantic – 10 Wholesome Monsoon Destinations In India
Genome Sequencing Tests Show Omicron Dominating In Karnataka: Health Minister
With COVID-19 cases surging in Karnataka, genome sequencing tests conducted in the state show that the Omicron variant is still dominating in the state.
In this regard, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted on Wednesday stating that most people with COVID-19 symptoms are infected by the BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron variant of novel coronavirus.
"Which strain is dominating in Karnataka? As per the genome sequencing sample: March 2021 - December 2021: 90.7% Delta January 2022 - April 2022: 87.80% Omicron May 2022 - June 2022: 99.20% Omicron," Sudhakar tweeted.
According to him, amongst the Omicron variants, currently BA.1.1.529 and BA.1 have dipped to 8.60 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively.
However, BA.2 sub-lineage has increased from 80.60 per cent to 89.40 per cent since May, the minister tweeted.
Sudhakar said the new variants - BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5 - are observed to be in their nascent phases.
The data shared by him shows that last year from March to December, Delta and its sub-lineages dominated but this year Omicron was the dominant variant of the novel coronavirus.
The state had on Tuesday reported 738 fresh cases while on Monday there were 530 new infections. There were, however, zero fatalities on both days.
According to the health officials, the latest surge in cases is due to Omicron, which is not a deadly variant as compared to Delta that had wreaked havoc in 2021.
- wellnessHow Does COVID Spread During Short Conversations?
- wellnessLong Covid-19 Risk Less With Omicron Than Delta Variant, UK Study Finds
- wellnessMore Contagious Subvariant Of Omicron Detected In Russia: What You Need To Know
- wellnessOmicron Subvariants BA.4 And BA.5 In India: What You Need To Know
- wellnessHaven't Had Covid-19 Yet? It Could Be More Than Just Luck
- wellnessSouth Africa In New Surge Of COVID-19 From Versions Of Omicron
- wellnessCovid-19 Cases May Rise In June-July, Speeding Up Vaccination Drive Best Way Ahead, Says Maharashtra Minister
- wellnessNew Plant-Based Covid Vaccine 70% Effective Against Variants: Study
- wellnessCovid Spread 1,000 Times More Likely From Air Than Surfaces: Study
- wellnessDelta Or Different Variant May Cause Another Covid Outbreak: Study
- healthCovid-19 Vaccination: SC Order States That 'No One Can Be Forced To Get Vaccinated:' 7 Main Points
- wellnessSingapore Detects Two Cases Of New Omicron Subvariant