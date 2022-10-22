Just In
Female Urinating Devices To Make Your Public Toilet Experience Less Scary
The fear of using public toilets has tormented Indian women perpetually. Unhygienic, dirty toilets have made road trips and outings nightmarish for a good number of us. Withholding urine, hovering over the pot, and urinating in filthy restrooms lead to a myriad of diseases. Technology today has catered to some of these problems, and we do have scientific and user-friendly gadgets to pee-safe!
Common diseases that could occur from improper toilet - habits :
1. UTI (Urinary tract infection) - smelly mucky toilets are a source of various transmissible infections; UTI in women is the most common bacterial infection acquired from toilets; it is painful and recurrent.
2. Pelvic organ prolapse - when we squat over the U-bend of a western toilet while peeing, the pelvic floor is not supported. Eventually, the pelvic floor loses its strength to hold the three important organs-the uterus, the bladder, and the rectum.
3. Holding urine for prolonged periods - this habit can lead to bladder incontinence, UTI, and in the worst case scenario, bladder burst.
The most recent developments in female urinating aids:
1. Urinating funnel/pee funnel/urinating spout:
FUDs are plastic extenders that look like straws or funnels and allow women to urinate while standing up and wearing pants. FUDs come in a range of shapes and sizes; they are portable and spill-proof.
Types:
● Disposable FUDs: These are typically made of sturdy paper or cardboard, occasionally flushable, and designed only for short-term use. They are practically easier to use and recycle than your regular coffee cup, and can be kept in your car or purse.
If you're debating whether to get your first FUD, think about using a disposable one.
● Non-Disposable FUDs: They are long-lasting sturdy funnels that are typically made of plastic or latex and can be cleaned with soap and water, sanitary wipes, or even the dishwasher between uses. Some are hydrophobic and repel moisture or are antibacterial, which makes them hygienic while travelling.
2. Toilet sanitiser spray:
The item targets the bacteria on the surface of the toilet seat! It's a perfect travel necessity to prioritize your personal hygiene and comes in pocket-friendly sizes. Spray it from a distance of 25 cm and allow it to evaporate for 10 seconds before sitting on the U bend.
3. Disposable toilet seat covers:
These eco-friendly, affordable sheets to spread out on the toilet seat to prevent direct contact. It prevents you from squatting while urinating.
4. Multipurpose surface protectant:
These can be sprayed on cistern handles, door knobs, and taps, which are common sources of transmissible infections.
5. Intimate wipes:
These natural wipes are made of viscose and don't contain sulfates, parabens, or alcohol, so they're perfect for travel. They are safer substitutes for toilet paper.
Conclusion
Using the appropriate products can make it much easier for women to use public toilets. Bathroom hygiene and correct toilet habits help to maintain health and fitness.
