Don't Sleep On The Same Pillowcase Two Days In A Row: Here's Why

The way a good pillowcase can upgrade your sleep is almost unbelievable. I recently shifted from a cotton pillow cover to a satin one, and boy, oh boy, the difference is astounding - less hair breakage, it is hypoallergenic and most importantly - more comfortable.

Now that you know which pillowcase to choose from, let me tell you how often you should change your pillow covers. Why do experts say, "don't sleep on the same pillowcase two days in a row."

Why Shouldn't You Sleep On The Same Pillowcase 2 Days In A Row?

Your pillowcase is pretty close to you. Unfortunately, that means there are plenty of opportunities for bacteria and germs to get inside and damage your hair and skin.

There's nothing worse than germs crawling on our desks, kitchen counters and especially between our sheets. We set ourselves up for illness and poor hygienic results if we don't clean our bedding weekly.

If you've never thought to ask the question - 'how often should I change my pillowcase?' you're not alone. Rather than laundry, you probably associate your pillowcases and pillows with comfort and sleep.

It's not just about the satisfying feeling of laying your head on a freshly laundered pillowcase. Take a look.

1. You may breathe in dandruff

Dandruff, dry flakes, and oils from our hair can end up on our pillowcases, causing breakouts and pimples, as well as other difficulties due to dead and unhygienic remnants from our hair's day. Therefore, keep your pillowcases clean at least once a week to avoid breathing in dirty skin flakes and oils from your sweaty locks [1].

2. May cause acne

In the opinion of experts, not changing your pillowcases every week can lead to acne and a duller complexion. Therefore, changing pillowcases can eliminate germs irritating the skin [2].

3. Attracts dust mites

Your linens absorb sweat, makeup residue, and 50 million dead skin cells every night when you go to bed [3]. Dust mites thrive on sweat and dead skin cells, providing a perfect breeding environment. You may expose yourself to these nasty mites if you do not change your pillowcase frequently enough.

4. May damage your hair

You may spend a lot of money on expensive shampoos and salon treatments, but chances are you do not pay much attention to the type of pillowcase you sleep on. However, rough cotton fabrics can cause friction and breakage when you toss and turn during sleep. As a result, you might increase your scalp's risk of irritation if your pillowcase is less than fresh, which can negatively affect the health and appearance of your hair [4].

5. May affect your immune system

As pillowcases harbour bacteria and yeast, they pose an increased risk for asthma, bronchitis, and other health conditions resulting from bacterial infections. Therefore, you should wash your pillowcases at least once a week to keep yourself healthy, remain productive and alert at work and feel well enough to participate in social activities and social gatherings [5].

6. Watch out for fabric softeners

There is also the possibility of fabric softener or dryer sheets leaving a waxy residue on your pillowcase, causing your pores to become clogged. Do not use any fabric softener, even the fragrance-free kind, since the softeners harm your pores [6].

The National Sleep Foundation recommends washing pillows every six months with hot water and mild detergent [7].

Most down/feather and down-alternative pillows can go in the washer on the gentle cycle, but most foam pillows shouldn't. Dry cleaning may be best for some pillows. Read the manufacturer's instructions for your pillow.

How Often Should You Change Your Pillowcase?

Pillowcases should be washed or changed regularly. For example, some experts recommend changing your pillowcases every two days. In contrast, others recommend that you do so once a week and wash them in the hottest setting possible to kill microbes and allergens [8].

If you often drool or go to bed with makeup, you may want to wash or replace your pillowcases more frequently (2 days). Additionally, you should wash your face every night and shower before bed, especially if you have seasonal allergies or sweat a lot.

On A Final Note...

Several experts, skin and sleep, suggest that choosing a silk pillow cover and a cotton one is better. In addition, it is recommended that you change your pillowcases every two days, especially if you are someone who has the habit of forgetting to remove makeup. In contrast, others recommend that you do so once a week.

