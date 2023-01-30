Just In
- 4 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 30 January 2023: Check Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 13 hrs ago Lalita Sahasranama: Immeasurable Benefits Of Chanting It
- 14 hrs ago Parenting Tips: Newborn Sleeping Habits Every Parent Must Know
- 14 hrs ago Paramahansa Yogananda: Priceless Quotes To Be Treasured And Remembered
Don't Miss
- News Putin threatened UK with missile attack, claims Boris Johnson
- Movies Karthi Pays Last Respect In Person For His 29-year-old Fan Who Died Of A Heart Attack!
- Finance Capital Gains 'Tax' Should Be Rationalised; Need Simpler ITR Form For Disclosing Such Income: Experts
- Sports Hockey World Cup 2023: Netherlands beat Australia 3-1 to secure bronze medal
- Travel Origin: The Saga of Veerashaiva & Lingayat Mutts in India
- Education TANCET, CEETA 2023 registration will start from Feburary 1; Know How to Apply
- Automobiles Bid For Mahindra XUV400 One Special Edition Crosses 1 Crore Mark – Checkout All Details
- Technology Jio True 5G Reaches Northeast India; Now Live In 191 Cities In India
Does Your Shoes Actually Give You Bunions Or Bony Lumps?
A perennial query that undoubtedly crosses your mind when buying a new pair of fashion shoes/stilettos,
'Do I have bunions because of my shoes?', 'Will my shoes cause me to develop bunions?' or 'Will they keep making them worse?
These are valid questions, and they should arise if you already have a bunion or have a family history of them! But according to orthopaedics the two biggest myths are: shoes can cause bunions and that shoes can cure bunions.
To understand it further, we need to understand first what are bunions.
Well, Bunions are essentially a bump on the outer side of the big toe. The reason for this bump is actually a foot bone abnormality that causes your big toe to slant toward your second toe instead of being straight. This angle is what causes the bump on your toe.
Causes Of Bunions:
1. Runs in the family ( hereditary )
2. Injuries in childhood
3. Deformities present at birth like flat feet and excessive pronation.
Risk Factors:
1. Rheumatoid arthritis
2. Ill-fitting shoes
Wrong shoes and late detection can merely trigger the condition, not cause it!
Symptoms:
Bunions do not hurt in the beginning but do develop symptoms with occasional over-exertion of the foot, tight footwear or with age.
• The unattractive bump.
• Calluses of the second toe, due to the constant rub from the big toe.
• Thick skin on the underside of your big toe at the turning.
• Possibly chronic or intermittent foot pain
• Big toe's side skin is irritated and red.
• Having trouble moving your big toe
A visit to the orthopaedic is mandatory if:
• Chronic foot pain
• Your big toe's flexibility has decreased
• Not being able to find comfortable shoes
Diagnosis:
Bunions are evident from childhood. A general physician can easily identify it through clinical examination and x - rays.
Treatment Options (Without Surgeries)
• using painkillers that are available over-the-counter
• wearing over-the-counter shoe arch supports
• wearing footwear with padded soles and sufficient space for your toes to move around
• to relieve pressure on the bunion, have your doctor pad or tape your foot into a normal position.
Surgical Options
Surgery might be necessary if nonsurgical options don't help you. A bunionectomy is a name for bunion surgery. A bunionectomy either involves the removal of the swollen portion of the bump to prevent it from traumatic injuries or correcting the position of the big toe by shaving off a portion of the extra bone.
A bunionectomy comes with complications and recurrences. At times, the healing of the surgical wound could actually lead to a deformed toe, making it difficult to balance the body's weight.
Role Of Footwear In Bunions
Bunions are normally present and at times go unidentified. Any regular footwear or fashionable ones can play a role in exacerbating the situation. Making bad shoe selections seems to serve as both a trigger and an accelerator if you are prone to developing bunions. Shoving your feet into any random shoe every day increases the stress and destabilising forces on your joints, making your bunion worse and worse and progressing more quickly.
The choice of footwear should depend upon the following factors:
1. Having a proper fit
2. Spacious enough to fit the angulated big toe
3. Good sole with an arch support
4. Use of orthotics to deviate the pressure from the bunion
5. Wear fashionable shoes like stilettos once in a while
6. Heels that are sturdy, platform or wedge-like are preferred for better balance
7. Exercise and adequately rest your foot
Conclusion:
Needless to say, your shoes aren't causing the bunion that you have! A symptomatic bunion can be normalized with custom orthotics and the appropriate footwear. There should be room between the end of the shoe and the tip of your longest toe, and they shouldn't have pointy toes. Your shoes should fit snugly over your feet without pressing or squeezing any area of your foot.
- body careTry These Home Remedies For Bunions
- wellnessWear Heels To Have Good Health & Splendid Love Life!
- menAmazon Great Indian Festival: Up To 60% Off On Best Brands Of Men's Shoes
- improvementDo Your Shoes Smell? 8 Tips To Stop Footwear From Smelling
- offer of the dayAmazon Footwear Offers 2022: Heavy Discounts On Funky Sneakers, Sandals, Stilettos And More
- offer of the dayHuge Discounts On Sandals, Slippers, Shoes And Other Stylish And Warm Footwear For The Winter Season
- offer of the dayAmazon Sale: Shoes, Sandals, And More Eye-Catching Footwear With Up To 60% Discount
- offer of the dayAmazon Sale: Shoes And Other Fancy Footwear With Up To 70% Discount At Amazon
- offer of the dayAmazon Sale: Pyjama Sets To Shoes For Your Baby Girl And Boy! Exciting Discounts With Up To 80% Off
- offer of the dayAmazon India Sale: Stylish Apparel, Cool Eyewear, Awesome Boots And More On Amazon At Affordable Prices
- fashion trendsAmazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021: Best Footwear To Buy For Men And Women; Amazing Offers On Them!
- trends n styleAmazon Prime Day: Shop For Rs 1000, Get Up To Rs 1000 Back! 20 Utility-Based Discounted Products On Amazon