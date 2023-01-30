Does Your Shoes Actually Give You Bunions Or Bony Lumps? Wellness oi-Dr Medha Gupta

A perennial query that undoubtedly crosses your mind when buying a new pair of fashion shoes/stilettos,

'Do I have bunions because of my shoes?', 'Will my shoes cause me to develop bunions?' or 'Will they keep making them worse?



These are valid questions, and they should arise if you already have a bunion or have a family history of them! But according to orthopaedics the two biggest myths are: shoes can cause bunions and that shoes can cure bunions.



To understand it further, we need to understand first what are bunions.

Well, Bunions are essentially a bump on the outer side of the big toe. The reason for this bump is actually a foot bone abnormality that causes your big toe to slant toward your second toe instead of being straight. This angle is what causes the bump on your toe.



Causes Of Bunions:

1. Runs in the family ( hereditary )

2. Injuries in childhood

3. Deformities present at birth like flat feet and excessive pronation.

Risk Factors:

1. Rheumatoid arthritis

2. Ill-fitting shoes

Wrong shoes and late detection can merely trigger the condition, not cause it!

Symptoms:

Bunions do not hurt in the beginning but do develop symptoms with occasional over-exertion of the foot, tight footwear or with age.

• The unattractive bump.

• Calluses of the second toe, due to the constant rub from the big toe.

• Thick skin on the underside of your big toe at the turning.

• Possibly chronic or intermittent foot pain

• Big toe's side skin is irritated and red.

• Having trouble moving your big toe



A visit to the orthopaedic is mandatory if:

• Chronic foot pain

• Your big toe's flexibility has decreased

• Not being able to find comfortable shoes

Diagnosis:

Bunions are evident from childhood. A general physician can easily identify it through clinical examination and x - rays.

Treatment Options (Without Surgeries)

• using painkillers that are available over-the-counter

• wearing over-the-counter shoe arch supports

• wearing footwear with padded soles and sufficient space for your toes to move around

• to relieve pressure on the bunion, have your doctor pad or tape your foot into a normal position.

Surgical Options

Surgery might be necessary if nonsurgical options don't help you. A bunionectomy is a name for bunion surgery. A bunionectomy either involves the removal of the swollen portion of the bump to prevent it from traumatic injuries or correcting the position of the big toe by shaving off a portion of the extra bone.

A bunionectomy comes with complications and recurrences. At times, the healing of the surgical wound could actually lead to a deformed toe, making it difficult to balance the body's weight.



Role Of Footwear In Bunions

Bunions are normally present and at times go unidentified. Any regular footwear or fashionable ones can play a role in exacerbating the situation. Making bad shoe selections seems to serve as both a trigger and an accelerator if you are prone to developing bunions. Shoving your feet into any random shoe every day increases the stress and destabilising forces on your joints, making your bunion worse and worse and progressing more quickly.

The choice of footwear should depend upon the following factors:

1. Having a proper fit

2. Spacious enough to fit the angulated big toe

3. Good sole with an arch support

4. Use of orthotics to deviate the pressure from the bunion

5. Wear fashionable shoes like stilettos once in a while

6. Heels that are sturdy, platform or wedge-like are preferred for better balance

7. Exercise and adequately rest your foot



Conclusion:

Needless to say, your shoes aren't causing the bunion that you have! A symptomatic bunion can be normalized with custom orthotics and the appropriate footwear. There should be room between the end of the shoe and the tip of your longest toe, and they shouldn't have pointy toes. Your shoes should fit snugly over your feet without pressing or squeezing any area of your foot.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 9:00 [IST]