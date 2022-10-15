Just In
- 1 hr ago Dengue Menace In India: What To Do To Manage Mild Symptoms At Home
- 2 hrs ago FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Chitrangada Singh Flaunts An Afro Avatar For Label Esha
- 4 hrs ago Diwali 2022: Goddess Lakshmi Forms To Worship According To Your Zodiac Sign
- 9 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 15 October 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- News Akasa Air flight suffers bird hit, returns safely to Mumbai
- Movies Deepika Padukone's Cute PDA Moment With Ranveer Singh During Instagram Live Will Leave You Gushing
- Finance Shriram Transport Finance Hikes Interest Rates On FDs, Check New Rates Here
- Sports Rumour Has It: PSG and Barcelona considering wantaway Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix
- Technology Microsoft Windows 12 Leak Hints At Floating Search, Taskbar: Was It Intentional?
- Automobiles Ultraviolette F77 - Everything We Know So Far
- Education TS EAMCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Know Where & How To Check
- Travel Charming Llangollen Canal - Your Guide To The UK's Best Canal Cruise
Diwali 2022: 10 Tips To Maintain Healthy Lungs This Diwali
From home decorations to planning Diwali parties with friends, it's safe to say that the spirit of Diwali has brightened up our routines.
During this auspicious festival, Diwali, Hindus celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil, and hope over despair. On Diwali, Lord Krishna kills Narkasur, Rama gets to Ayodhya after killing Ravana, and Vamana defeats Bali.
Diwali typically lasts five days, beginning with Dhanteras and ending with Bhaiya Dooj.
Keeping Your Lungs Healthy This Diwali
Since the use of firecrackers is increased during Diwali, the festival of lights and the most celebrated Indian festival, air pollution levels in the country tend to rise. Also, it is stressful for those with asthma, chronic pulmonary disorders, and other respiratory conditions [1].
Due to the toxic fumes released during fireworks displays, the particulate matter content of the air exceeds the permissible limits, which has a detrimental effect on people with asthma and chronic pulmonary disease.
So here is what you should do to overcome air pollution during Diwali:
(1) Keep indoor pollution at bay by avoiding lighting diyas indoors.
(2) Since LED lights do not emit particulates, they can be used as sustainable lighting sources [2].
Use terracotta lamps to illuminate your homes, as they are eco-friendly options that are good for the environment. However, excessive lighting can also contribute to environmental pollution [3].
(3) Green crackers are available in the market today as they provide the best way to reduce pollution associated with Diwali. These crackers reduce particulate matter in the air and harmful gasses by 30 to 40 per cent [4].
(4) If possible, remain indoors with the air conditioner on to avoid feeling too suffocated.
(5) Avoid areas where people are bursting firecrackers, as they usually emit harmful chemicals.
(6) Avoid breathing in fumes by wearing a face mask while walking outside. Consider an anti-pollution mask that prevents fumes from entering the lungs.
(7) Air purifiers are very useful under the current circumstances, given the poor air quality in many large Indian cities. These devices remove pollutants, toxins, and allergens from the indoor air.
(8) Keep your emergency medications, nebulisers, and other medical equipment handy if you have a pre-existing respiratory condition. Make sure that you take your medications, if applicable, without fail.
(9) Those who suffer from asthma or respiratory illnesses should always carry a rescue inhaler. In addition, they must consume a nutritious diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and water to prevent hyperacidity.
(10) Exercise should be avoided during Diwali as it can result in lung infections if (smoke is) inhaled deeply.
On A Final Note...
You should see a doctor immediately if you suffer from a persistent cough, wheezing, or breathlessness.
- zodiac signsDiwali 2022: Gifts According To The Zodiac Signs
- zodiac signsDiwali 2022 Horoscope: Deepavali Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- festivalsDiwali 2022: Celebrations In Different States Of India
- festivalsDiwali 2022: Dos And Don’ts For The Festival Of Lights
- diet fitnessDiwali 2022: Tips To Enjoy Diwali Sweets Healthily
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan’s Ethnic Kurta Sets Style Is Just What You Need For Indian Festivals!
- bollywood wardrobePriyanka Chopra Jonas Gives Traditional Spin To Western Retro Look; We Feel This Style Will Trend
- bollywood wardrobeDiwali 2021: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor And Shanaya Kapoor Wow Us With Their Festive Wear
- bollywood wardrobeDiwali 2021: Khushi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif And Other Divas Have Awesome Lehenga Goals For Us
- bollywood wardrobeDiwali 2021: Shraddha Kapoor Will Inspire You To Wear Light And Colourful Outfits For Intimate Celebrations
- festivalsChoti Diwali/ Naraka Chaturdashi 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat, History And Significance
- womenLegend Of Goddess Lakshmi And Significance Of Worshipping Her On Lakshmi Puja In Diwali