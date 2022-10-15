Diwali 2022: 10 Tips To Maintain Healthy Lungs This Diwali Wellness oi-Amritha K

From home decorations to planning Diwali parties with friends, it's safe to say that the spirit of Diwali has brightened up our routines.

During this auspicious festival, Diwali, Hindus celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil, and hope over despair. On Diwali, Lord Krishna kills Narkasur, Rama gets to Ayodhya after killing Ravana, and Vamana defeats Bali.

Diwali typically lasts five days, beginning with Dhanteras and ending with Bhaiya Dooj.

Keeping Your Lungs Healthy This Diwali

Since the use of firecrackers is increased during Diwali, the festival of lights and the most celebrated Indian festival, air pollution levels in the country tend to rise. Also, it is stressful for those with asthma, chronic pulmonary disorders, and other respiratory conditions [1].

Due to the toxic fumes released during fireworks displays, the particulate matter content of the air exceeds the permissible limits, which has a detrimental effect on people with asthma and chronic pulmonary disease.

So here is what you should do to overcome air pollution during Diwali:

(1) Keep indoor pollution at bay by avoiding lighting diyas indoors.

(2) Since LED lights do not emit particulates, they can be used as sustainable lighting sources [2].

Use terracotta lamps to illuminate your homes, as they are eco-friendly options that are good for the environment. However, excessive lighting can also contribute to environmental pollution [3].

(3) Green crackers are available in the market today as they provide the best way to reduce pollution associated with Diwali. These crackers reduce particulate matter in the air and harmful gasses by 30 to 40 per cent [4].

(4) If possible, remain indoors with the air conditioner on to avoid feeling too suffocated.

(5) Avoid areas where people are bursting firecrackers, as they usually emit harmful chemicals.

(6) Avoid breathing in fumes by wearing a face mask while walking outside. Consider an anti-pollution mask that prevents fumes from entering the lungs.

(7) Air purifiers are very useful under the current circumstances, given the poor air quality in many large Indian cities. These devices remove pollutants, toxins, and allergens from the indoor air.

(8) Keep your emergency medications, nebulisers, and other medical equipment handy if you have a pre-existing respiratory condition. Make sure that you take your medications, if applicable, without fail.

(9) Those who suffer from asthma or respiratory illnesses should always carry a rescue inhaler. In addition, they must consume a nutritious diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and water to prevent hyperacidity.

(10) Exercise should be avoided during Diwali as it can result in lung infections if (smoke is) inhaled deeply.

On A Final Note...

You should see a doctor immediately if you suffer from a persistent cough, wheezing, or breathlessness.