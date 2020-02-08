Beware! 13 Disadvantages Of Junk Foods You Probably Didn't Know

1. Causes memory problems Consuming junk food could deteriorate your memory. Higher intake of high fat and high sugar foods can slow down the speed of learning, memory and attention. Excessive consumption of foods high in fat and sugar changes the parts of the brain that are responsible for learning, memory and reward [2].

2. Lowers appetite Excess consumption of processed and fried foods can send mixed signals to the brain, which makes it difficult to process how much hungry you are and how much satisfied. Eating junk foods will deprive your body of essential nutrients and kill your appetite by keeping your stomach full for a long period of time. This lowers your consumption of healthy foods [3].

3. May cause depression Consuming fast foods alters the chemical activity of the brain, which could lead to withdrawal symptoms that involve the inability to deal with stress, and hence it makes you depressed. A study found that people who eat fast foods and processed foods are at an increased risk of depression compared to those who consume less fast foods [4].

4. Increases cancer risk A study published in the Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention showed an association between fast food consumption and colon cancer risk. The results of the study found that eating fast foods like falafel, potato chips and corn chips were linked to an increased risk of colon cancer. The study also says that eating one to two or more than five servings of fried potatoes per week or intake of two to three servings of chicken sandwiches per week also increases colon cancer risk [5].

5. Impair digestion Junk foods cause digestive problems like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). They also cause other digestive problems such as acidity, constipation and bloating. The reason being these fast foods are high in sodium that allows the accumulation of water retention in the stomach, making you feel bloated.

6. Increases weight gain A study published in the Journal of Preventive Medicine and Hygiene showed a link between fast food consumption and obesity risk in students. During the study, 67.4% females and 80.7% males had one type of fast food, which included sandwich, pizza and fried chicken. The results showed that the prevalence of obesity based on body mass index (BMI) and waist-hip ratio (WHR) were 21.3% and 33.2% respectively [6].

7. Elevates heart disease risk Fast foods such as soda, pizza, cookies, pastries and fries contain high amounts of sugar and trans fat. Trans fat is known to increase LDL (bad cholesterol) and decrease HDL (good cholesterol) which put you at risk of heart disease [7].

8. Rises blood sugar levels Junk foods contain simple carbohydrates that causes a spike in blood sugar levels. Eating junk foods more often will alter the normal insulin level, thereby increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes, weight gain and insulin resistance.

9. Causes kidney damage Junk foods are high in sodium which can contribute to kidney disease. Sodium causes a build-up of fluid in the kidneys. As per the Harvard Medical School, excess sodium increases the risk of kidney stones because it leads to a rise in calcium levels in the urine.

10. Causes liver damage Higher intake of fast foods are highly toxic to the liver because these foods are high in fat and sugar. Excess consumption of fat gets accumulated in the liver, which gives to a rise in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

11. Affects fertility Higher consumption of junk foods increases the risk of infertility in men and women. They may lead to various reproductive problems such as low sperm count and birth defects in unborn babies in the womb.

12. Causes bone erosion Fast foods and soft drinks such as soda tend to increase acids in the mouth, which breaks down the tooth enamel and exposes it to bacteria, causing tooth decay and cavities. In addition, fast foods can also weaken your bones, which icnreases the risk of osteoporosis.