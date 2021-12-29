What Is 'Precaution Dose'? How Is It Different From A Booster Shot? Everything You Need To Know Wellness oi-Amritha K

From 10 January, India will begin administering the 'precaution dose' of the COVID vaccine to frontline workers and seniors with comorbidities. However, India's Omicron cases are also on the rise when the world is experiencing the fourth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, states are taking restrictive measures.

In the speech given by PM Modi, the word 'precaution dose' rather than 'booster dose' caught everyone's attention. The third COVID vaccine dose is called a booster shot around the world.

What Is A Precaution Dose?

A booster dose for strengthening immunity against emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2 has already been introduced in the world. Several countries have adopted this strategy. India, however, does not refer to it as a booster dose [1].

As of now, there is no exact definition of the term' precaution dose'. Nevertheless, according to the recommendations given by the technical team on COVID vaccination, the third dose of COVID vaccination should be a vaccine based on a different platform than the first two [2].

According to Indian law, people who are considered under the 'precaution dose' category have received their two doses of vaccine within the last five or six months. However, during the rise of Omicron, there was concern that their immunity may have weakened. Thus, the phrase' precaution dose' leaves open the possibility that the next dose may be a new vaccine rather than just the third shot.

Who Is Eligible For Precaution Dose?

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, those with illnesses eligible for the precaution dose will register on the CoWIN website once nine months have elapsed since their second vaccination [3].

Health ministry sources stated that, in contrast to what most advanced countries do, the crucial third dose would not be mixed with any other vaccines due to the rapid spread of Omicron in the country.

Will The Precaution Dose Be A Different Vaccine?

The precaution dose will be a third dose of the same vaccine a person has already taken, Covishield or Covaxin. One of the key elements will be the gap - the third dose will be administered nine to twelve months following the second dose to health and frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbid conditions, according to sources [4].

The issue of whether mixing vaccines or sticking to the same vaccine for the third dose offers greater protection has been debated extensively around the world. Specific data are not yet available for booster doses, but mixing the vaccines for the first and second shots has been shown to elicit a more robust immune response [5].

Will Precaution Dose Be Effective Against The New Omicron Variant?

During a short period of time, the number of cases of Omicron has rapidly increased, and scientists are trying to figure out why this has occurred. Despite the new variant being deemed mild so far, the high transmission rate has become a cause for concern.

The results of preliminary studies suggest that the two standard doses of the Coronavirus vaccine are ineffective against the new COVID variant Omicron, raising further concerns [6]. Although more research is required, many experts believe that a third shot may provide greater protection against the new variant.

How To Register For Precaution Dose?

It is mandatory to obtain a comorbidity certificate from a physician.

When you register for a precaution dose, the app/portal will ask whether you have any comorbidities.

If yes, you need to select yes for comorbidities.

By clicking yes, your slot for the third dose will be reserved.

According to news agency ANI, Dr RS Sharma, executive director of the National Health Authority, senior citizens will be required to provide a comorbidity certificate before receiving the precaution dose [7].

The government will likely follow the same list of comorbidities used when the vaccination drive in India began in January of this year. According to reports, the interval between the second and third precaution doses is likely to be nine to twelve months.

Which Will Be The Vaccine For This Precaution Dose?

According to reports, the details will be finalized over the next few days in consultation with the experts. According to most health experts, the third or precaution dose should differ from the first two doses. However, the government has not yet announced any mix and match policy.

A third dose is intended to bolster immunity, likely to wane 7-8 months after vaccination or prior infection. Scientists have even proposed the administration of an annual booster against the emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2. However, the World Health Organization is not very enthusiastic about booster doses in light of the global vaccination situation since many countries are still far from reaching the 40 per cent target.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 13:32 [IST]