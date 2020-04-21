COVID-19: Is The Lockdown Disrupting Sleep Patterns?

How Has It Affected? Insecurities due to COVID-19 pandemic is the main cause behind sleep disturbance in people. The increase in the number of infected cases, mortality rate, deteriorating economy, unavailability of vaccines, job security, family's health and financial problems are giving sleepless nights to many. Although these are the core reasons, there are a plenty of other problems too which are directly affecting mental health. Disturbance in sleep pattern due to anxiety is acknowledged by around 49 per cent of people, says a survey by Wakefit. However, the other reasons are binge-watching and working late hours. The data also shows that there's an increase of 40 per cent in late-night sleepers due to the lockdown. People who were going to bed before 11 p.m. are now sleeping late at night due to stress. There's also an increase in people who are sleeping for less than six hours.

Sleep Challenges Due To The Pandemic COVID-19 lockdown has affected everyone's sleep pattern in a different way. From healthcare workers to people working at home, from older people to those who are admitted in hospitals, all are facing variations in their sleep patterns. Some of the challenges faced are: Anxiety: Naturally occurring anxiety due to a pandemic is common. People are worried about the health of their loved ones, especially older members, a family member with preexisting medical conditions or kids as they are more prone to the virus. Also, the concerns of income, job and savings are increasing. Uncertainty over these concerns is increasing anxiety causing sleep problems.

Is It Affecting Our Immune System? Good sleep is all we need to maintain proper body functioning. Sleeping for at least eight hours is considered best for our body. Even one day of disturbance in sleep pattern can impact a lot on our immune system. Prolonged lack of sleep due to the lockdown has disrupted our immune system. A healthy immune system is the need of the time and disturbance in sleep pattern is adversely affecting it.

How Is It Affecting Our Mental health? Good sleep heightens the brain function while lack of it causes impairments and decreased cognitive performance. Sleep deprivation affects our attentional functions, long-term memory, decision-making capability and working memory. These factors affect our mental health and cause decreased alertness, slow response behaviour, slow cognition, stress, anxiety and other related problems. A study says that lack of sleep affects our cognitive functions which are related to prefrontal cortex like language, divergent thinking and creativity. [2]