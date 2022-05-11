For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 33 min ago Mohini Ekadashi 2022: Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha And Significance
- 48 min ago Oral Covid Vaccine Protects Against Disease, Transmission: Study
- 1 hr ago A Calcium-Rich Recipe For Healthy Bones: How To Prepare Frozen Yoghurt And Mixed Fruit Parfait
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 11 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Finance Tata Group Stock To Buy With A Low P/E Of 4.35 Times And Dividend Yield Of 4.4%
- Movies Neha Dhupia Says A-List Designers Turned Her Down When She Wanted A Fancy Outfit After Son Guriq's Birth
- Automobiles Log9 Materials Partners With cKers Finance To Accelerate MaaS
- Sports Rumour Has It: Barcelona enter race for Liverpool's Mane amid Bayern interest
- Technology Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays Quiz Answers For May 11, 2022: Win Up To Rs. 75,000
- News AP Inter Exams 2022 postponed due to Cyclone Asani: Details here
- Education SSC CHSL Final Result 2019 Declared, Check SSC 10 Plus 2 Level Exam 2019 Final Results On ssc.nic.in
- Travel Monsoon Travel: Best Places To Visit In South India
Covid-19 Cases May Rise In June-July, Speeding Up Vaccination Drive Best Way Ahead, Says Maharashtra Minister
Wellness
oi-PTI
By PTI
There was a likelihood of COVID-19 cases increasing in June and July, and speeding up the vaccination drive against the infection was the best way ahead, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here on Monday.
He said the precaution dose was being given to frontline and health workers and the state government had sought financial aid from the Centre to administer it to other segments as well.
Queried about illegal abortion centres in Jalna, one of which was busted recently, Tope said he had directed the health department to take strict action against such outlets.
Comments
- wellnessCovid-19 Severity Among Elderly May Be Due To Genetic Reasons, Study Reveals
- wellnessNew Plant-Based Covid Vaccine 70% Effective Against Variants: Study
- wellnessCovid Spread 1,000 Times More Likely From Air Than Surfaces: Study
- kidsPathways To Severe Coronavirus In Children Discovered By Scientists
- wellnessCovid-19 Not Over Yet Completely, Be Alert And Follow Govt's Guidelines: President Ram Nath Kovind
- healthCovid-19 Vaccination: SC Order States That 'No One Can Be Forced To Get Vaccinated:' 7 Main Points
- wellnessCovid-19: India Reports 3,688 New Infections, 50 Fatalities
- wellnessSingapore Detects Two Cases Of New Omicron Subvariant
- wellnessCovid-19: New Omicron Sublineages BA.4 and BA.5 Likely To Evade Vaccines And Natural Immunity
- wellnessVery Few Recombinant Variants Of Coronavirus Have Been Found In India: INSACOG
- wellnessPM Narendra Modi Interacts With Chief Ministers To Review The Covid-19 Situation
- wellnessVaccine Fatigue? Complacency, Confusion, Fear Behind Reluctance To Take Covid Booster, Say Experts
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 11, 2022
Read more about: covid covid 19 coronavirus omicron vaccination covid vaccination