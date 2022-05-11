Covid-19 Cases May Rise In June-July, Speeding Up Vaccination Drive Best Way Ahead, Says Maharashtra Minister

ENGLISH
    There was a likelihood of COVID-19 cases increasing in June and July, and speeding up the vaccination drive against the infection was the best way ahead, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here on Monday.

    He said the precaution dose was being given to frontline and health workers and the state government had sought financial aid from the Centre to administer it to other segments as well.

    Queried about illegal abortion centres in Jalna, one of which was busted recently, Tope said he had directed the health department to take strict action against such outlets.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:00 [IST]
