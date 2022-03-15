Coronavirus Vaccination For Kids Between 12-14 Years To Begin From 16 March: Government Wellness oi-PTI

The Centre is likely to begin the Covid vaccination for children in the age group of 12 -14 years from 16 March.

Biological E's Corbevax will be administered to the 12-14 years age group.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) is learnt to have given its recommendation to begin vaccination of children in the 12-14 years age group.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities, from January 10 this year amid a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by the Omicron variant of the virus in the country.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:18 [IST]