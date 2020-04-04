Coronavirus: Difference Between A Dry Cough And A Wet Cough Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

So much has been talked about the symptoms of coronavirus and their appearance. By now, you know that fever, shortness of breath and dry cough are the typical symptoms of novel coronavirus. A dry cough is very easy to detect. But what does dry cough mean and how is it different from wet cough? We will explain.

Difference Between Dry Cough And Wet Cough

What Is A Dry Cough?

According to NHS, "A dry cough means it's tickly and doesn't produce any phlegm (thick mucus)". A dry cough is also known as non-productive cough which causes irritation such as a scratchy or ticklish sensation in the throat due to the inflammation in the respiratory tract.

The most common causes of dry cough are asthma, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), viral infection, postnasal drip and the less common causes are environmental irritants, whooping cough, ACE inhibitors, lung cancer and heart failure.

What Is A Wet Cough?

As per the NHS, "A chesty cough means phlegm is produced to help clear your airways". A chesty or wet cough, also known as productive cough is a type of cough that brings the mucus up to the throat and while coughing, you can hear the gurgling noise.

Wet cough is often caused by bacteria or viruses, which cause cold or flu. If you have a persistent wet cough, it can be due to bronchitis, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cystic fibrosis.

What Do The Studies Say?

A study published in the journal The Lancet found that 36 children were infected with coronavirus. Thirteen children had fever and seven children had dry cough [1].

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, as of 20 February 2020, based on 55924 confirmed cases, the typical signs and symptoms are fever (87.9 per cent) and dry cough (67.7 per cent).

If you have been suffering from a dry cough and suspect of coronavirus infection, you should consult a doctor immediately.

What Is The Current Scenario Of Coronavirus Cases?

Till date, positive cases of coronavirus have climbed up to 1,119,109 and 58,955 deaths have occurred worldwide as per Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Coronavirus Resource Center.

