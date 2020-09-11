World First Aid Day 2020: Common Ayurvedic Remedies That Can Be Used In A First Aid Box Wellness oi-Lekhaka

Every year, World First Aid Day is observed on the second Saturday of September to raise public awareness of how first aid can save lives in everyday-crisis situations. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) initiated the World First Aid Day in 2000.

First Aid help started over 160 years back, at the Battle of Solferino in North Italy. The central theme and objective of World First Aid Day are that first aid knowledge and skills must be made available to ALL. World First Aid Day 2020 theme is First Aid Saves Lives.

In the event of World First Aid Day 2020, let us take a look at some of the common ayurvedic remedies that can be added to your first aid box kit.

Common Ayurvedic Remedies [source: freepik] FIRST AID is the knowledge of medication and treatment one must have to treat situations of emergency with utmost care. FIRST AID is based on the concept of 3P's: Preserve Life

Prevent Further Injury

Promote Recovery It is strikingly amazing how Ayurveda has the answer to all the 3Ps of First Aid. The 5000-year-old science of Ayurveda, which promotes the endeavour of holistic healing, is based on such deep roots that it is still a surprise for many. You may be surprised to know that Punarnava (Boerhaavia diffuser) the perennial herb was used as countermeasures in the Hiroshima / Nagasaki atomic bombings, as an immediate relief to treat chronic radiation-induced diseases. Ayurveda is the science of a better you both mentally and physically. I believe that the best first aid would be the one which makes you stronger in the first place itself. But adapting to the strong healing science of Ayurveda, I will be suggesting a list of Ayurvedic remedies that can be incorporated in a First Aid Box for an immediate and quick response. Common Ayurvedic Remedies Turmeric : Most of the people know about Grandma's age-old haldi milk, turmeric has tremendous medicinal value and is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric also helps in strengthening overall immunity, reduces cell damage, eases pain and inflammation. But do you know when 95 per cent of active turmeric compound is infused with black pepper, its potency increases by 2000 times. Piperine, the bioactive compound present in black pepper acts as a catalyst. It enhances the absorption capacity of turmeric by 2000 times.

: An antispasmodic, gas relieving and great for digestive problems, ginger is also highly effective for motion sickness and nausea. Neutralizes toxins, with a virus prone environment we are living in, it becomes quintessential to have Ginger as a part of your dietary supplement first aid to enhance your immunity and make your body's mechanism Stronger. Liquorice Powder: Licorice root, which is considered one of the world's oldest herbal remedies, comes from the root of the liquorice plant (Glycyrrhiza glabra). Liquorice has to be considered the mother of all herbs, with such high potency it is used in the treatment of acid reflux, indigestion, peptic ulcers, respiratory problems, aids diabetes, reduces menopause symptoms, and helps treat hepatitis C. Licorice paste when applied by pregnant women post their 5th months of pregnancy helps them to have low scars and stretch marks post-delivery. Common Ayurvedic Remedies Triphala : If you come into contact with a chemical or natural ingredient which has caused signs of an allergic reaction, first look at the bottle and follow the remedies that are instructed. You should wash off any substance remaining on the skin with running water. Wash the skin with Triphala water if it is red, inflamed and irritated. Triphala water is also an excellent remedy for using, even as an eyewash. Triphala is also an excellent remedy to aid faster and proper digestion.

: Clove when crushed or when applied in oil form must be used for aching teeth, it can also be used for common gum and root infections, Clove buds have effective analgesic and antibacterial properties. Aloe Vera : A slice of Aloe Vera leaf fleshes over the burnt area and leave it in contact as long as possible. After the burning sensation and pain, subside put a thin layer of honey onto the area. This will help to accelerate healing, reducing scarring. Aloe Vera has excellent healing properties and leaves no rash marks on the skin; it is also amazingly effective for haemorrhoids.

: A slice of Aloe Vera leaf fleshes over the burnt area and leave it in contact as long as possible. After the burning sensation and pain, subside put a thin layer of honey onto the area. This will help to accelerate healing, reducing scarring. Aloe Vera has excellent healing properties and leaves no rash marks on the skin; it is also amazingly effective for haemorrhoids. Eucalyptus Oil: Eucalyptus oil is available as an essential oil that is used as a medicine to treat a variety of common diseases and conditions including nasal congestion, asthma, and as a tick repellant. Diluted eucalyptus oil may also be applied to the skin as a remedy for health problems such as arthritis and skin ulcers. The strong essence of the oil makes it a highly potential herb to counter nasal allergies. On A Final Note... Options available with an Ayurvedic home remedy kit can be much more elaborate with herbs and spices such as cumin, coriander, cinnamon, etc. But those mentioned above would be an easy and simple start for someone aspiring to keep an Ayurvedic first aid kit which will act in the fastest possible way. It should always be noted that the prescribed Ayurvedic medications must be used as per the norms stated in Ayurvedic Formulary of India as it can harm the body if used in excessive dosage.