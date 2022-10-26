Just In
Coffee Shops Over Libraries: Students Can Come Up With More Ideas In A Cafe, Study
There is an exciting update for students who frequent coffee shops. According to a recent study, undergraduate students with high cognitive flexibility come up with more ideas in the presence of ambient noise.
It has traditionally been believed that ambient noise interferes with creative performance and is a distraction, but recent research suggests that ambient noise may enhance creativity [1].
As a natural background sound, ambient noise can be heard in everyday life, such as moving furniture, passing traffic, and overhearing conversations. According to the study, ambient noise experienced by undergraduate students while studying could include sounds from coffee shops, classrooms, and the home [2].
Here are the important points from the study:
- The study examined the effect of ambient noise on divergent thinking (a method used to generate creative ideas) performance in undergraduates during the COVID-19 pandemic when common learning spaces were restricted and individuals were instructed to work from home [3].
- Additionally, the researchers examined how cognitive flexibility, or the ability to switch between different tasks and explore different strategies for solving problems, was affected by noise.
- Students with high cognitive flexibility were the least affected by background sound in the small-scale study.
- Participants completed the creative task in silence and with ambient noise. On average, participants provided more ideas in ambient noise than in silence.
- Additionally, the results showed that noise impacted cognitive flexibility: students who gave more ideas in noise had greater cognitive flexibility; noise had no effect on the originality of the ideas.
- Researchers suggest that students with high cognitive flexibility might benefit from switching between tasks and noise. In contrast, participants with low cognitive flexibility might be overwhelmed by noise and not be able to benefit from distractions.
- Researchers believe that these findings can assist educational institutions in informing students about the influence of the physical environment on creative thinking.
- The ability to switch between different tasks or concepts, adapt behaviour to change and explore different solutions to problems are all part of cognitive flexibility. Since both cognitive flexibility and creativity are involved with adjusting to new demands, changing perspectives, problem-solving, and producing novel and useful ideas, they are likely to share similar cognitive processes as the study [4][5].
"The findings shed light on the benefits of ambient noise for those with higher levels of cognitive flexibility. This provides implications for setting up environments where creativity and noise take places, such as universities, coffee shops, libraries and community settings. These locations might benefit from establishing ambient noise and quiet areas to suit a variety of individuals. Overall, noise is not always bad. However, depending on the individual, moderate ambient noise may help generate more ideas," said the researchers [6].
On A Final Note...
As the study is based on a small group of students with high cognitive skills, it cannot be applied universally. However, the researchers believe the study can aid in assisting educational institutions to assist their students.
