Can COVID-19 Spread Through Takeaways? Things You Should Know

COVID-19 And Takeaways

According to the WHO, it is highly unlikely that a person can get COVID-19 from food. However, to some extent, food packets may act as a fomite and spread the infection. This could happen when a COVID-19 positive person coughs or sneezes on food packets and the other person accidentally touches them and then touches their eyes or mouth.

Health organisations and food industry are taking enough preventive measures and ensuring day to day health checkups of their workers that transmission through food packets are almost minimal . Also, in many countries, shopkeepers are maintaining a social distance rule as well as not allowing customers without a mask and sanitised hands.

To prevent food contamination due to COVID-19, the Food Safety Management under their prerequisite programmes are practising good hygiene, sanitation, cleaning, store cleanliness, transportation hygiene and others for a hygienic processing environment.

According to studies, COVID-19 can live on plastic and stainless steel for up to 72 hours, while for four hours on copper and 24 hours on cardboard. Seeing the life-expectancy of the virus on different surfaces, many food industries have provided adequate training to their workers on hygiene principles and food packaging. Therefore, with all these safety measures, the chances of survival of the virus on food packages is very low. .