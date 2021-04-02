12 Best Melons For Summer And Their Amazing Health Benefits With Recipes

Best Melons For Summer

1. Watermelon

According to a study, watermelon is the richest source of L-citrulline, a non-essential amino acid linked to health benefits such as lowering blood pressure, reducing body fats, improving glucose levels and balancing hormones.

Watermelon is high in water content, making it one of the most demandable fruits of the season. A cup of sliced watermelon can meet around 21 per cent of the daily requirement of vitamin C and 17 per cent of vitamin A. it is also high in potassium, dietary fibre and magnesium. [2]

2. Honeydew melon

Honeydew melon is orange-fleshed or green-fleshed fruit with an incredible nutritional profile. It is packed with phenolic compounds such as gallic acid, caffeic acid, catechin, quercetin, ellagic acid and hydroxybenzoic acid.

This melon type is also rich in vitamins such as A, C, B1 and B2, and minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, zinc and calcium. Honeydew may help lower cholesterol and maintain the body's electrolyte due to its high water content. [3]

Is Vinegar Effective To Get Rid Of Mould?

3. Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe is a light-brown or grey-to-green melon with a net-like and slightly ribbed skin. They have a juicy taste, sweetness, pleasing flavour and rich nutritional value. Cantaloupe is rich in micronutrients such as potassium, vitamin A, vitamin C and magnesium.

This melon type is known for its medicinal properties such as analgesic, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiulcer, antimicrobial, anticancer, diuretic, hepaprotective and antidiabetic properties. [4]

4. Ananas melon

Ananas melon is an oval and small-to-moderate sized type of melon with a firm rind of green to golden yellow colour. It has a perfumed aroma similar to pineapple or ananas. When ripe, ananas melon tastes sweet, floral, with a tinge of caramel.

Ananas melon is rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, folate, dietary fibre, magnesium and vitamin K. It is good for boosting the immune system, reducing inflammation and preventing oxidative stress.

Health‌ ‌Benefits‌ ‌Of‌ ‌Flaxseed‌ ‌Milk:‌ ‌Side‌ ‌Effects‌ ‌And‌ ‌How‌ ‌To‌ ‌Make‌ ‌It‌