7 Benefits Of Waking Up Early In The Morning

Waking up early can be as difficult as teaching a kid the multiplication table. All of us would really love to wake up early, but only a few of us manage to do so day after day. Apart from the amazing comfort and extra cosiness, your bed provides you at the time of waking up, several factors such as stress, anxiety, depression, certain medications and chronic pain can make it difficult for you to get out of the bed and start your day.

Many recent studies have found the link between productivity and sleep patterns and they finally concluded that early risers tend to do well than the rest. Of course, waking up early adds up an hour more to your daily schedule which means a lot in this busy world. More time in your hand would mean more productivity too. Apart from that, early risers have the habit of sleeping early - 100 per cent beneficial for your health[1] [2] .

Sleeping repairs all your tissues including your mind and skin. Lack of sleep spoils your productivity, health and your skin too. Putting that aside, let us move on to the reasons why one should consider waking up early in the morning.

Physical benefits of waking up early

1. Helps to maintain a healthy diet

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day which boosts your ability to function every day. When you wake up early, your body naturally accustoms it to eat a meal in the morning. Skipping breakfast results in poor eating habits and increases your tendency to eat junk food[3] .

2. More time for exercise

One of the most common reasons given by people to avoid daily exercise is that they woke up late. Waking up early in the morning allows you to some time, which can be utilised for exercise. Although it is possible to get some work out after work in the evening, a morning workout will keep you energised all day.

3. Improves skin health

Similar to that of the exercising and breakfast habit, waking up early can help you in improving your skin quality. How you may wonder. By including these habits in your daily life, your skin health is naturally improved with the hydration, oxygenation and improved blood flow. As an addition, early risers are at the benefit of extra time to exfoliate, moisturise and cleanse [4] .

Mental benefits of waking up early

4. Enhances productivity

Morning hours are the most productive time of the day. Waking up early in the morning aids you in focusing better on important tasks without any distractions. Along with that, one's brain is at the most optimum levels in the morning and in turn contribute towards better decision making. Likewise, early risers are better planners according to studies[5] .

5. Promotes better concentration

Waking up early in the morning aids in improving your concentration levels. As there are no interruptions (because the whole world would be sleeping), your brain can concentrate better and get things done more efficiently. Recent studies claim that early risers tend to perform well academically than those who love to burn the midnight oil.

Emotional benefits of waking up early

6. Improves the quality of sleep

Keeping your body on a sleep routine benefits you by improving your sleep quality. As your body is used to the routine, it becomes easier to fall asleep and wake up early. The routine is beneficial for your body's internal clock and being on a predictable routine helps you in waking up feeling well-rested [6] .

7. Allows some quiet time

Those who love the silence of the mornings can even meditate by rising early. A peaceful mind can give the power to accomplish more. The silence and peace one gets during the waking hours of a day is not just soothing to your mind but also your body [7] .

On A Final Note...

Although it may seem difficult, waking up early in the morning can benefit you in so many ways. From improving your mental, emotional and physical health to helping you get a hold of yourself, the habit of waking up early is indeed an advantage. Start slow, and set an alarm clock - let this be your first step towards a better habit.

