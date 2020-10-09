Health Benefits Of Sound Bath: A Conversation With The Sound Space

Sound Bath: The Benefits For Your Mind, Body And Soul [source: nypost] No, you do not have to take a bath. A sound bath is a meditative experience where those in attendance are "bathed" in sound waves. A practice of healing bodies through sound, the deep meditation technique has been practised for thousands of years, especially in Tibet [2]. The spiritual, cleansing music can vary according to the culture, but the collective aim of soothing your mind and body stays the same all over. A sound bath can be something as simple as chanting an om following your yoga session or as complex as an hour-long experience with the help of a sound practitioner [3]. The most common instrument used for sound baths is the Tibetan singing bowls. History date Sound Bath back to 40,000 years, pointing out that the Ancient Greeks used flutes and lyres to treat digestion and mental health, Tibetans used singing bowls for over 2,000 years for meditation purposes. Australian aboriginal tribes played the didgeridoo to heal the sick [4]. With hundreds of research and studies on the benefits of sound healing, sound baths are undoubtedly a promising tool.

Benefits of Sound Bath Sound baths can be an excellent way to meditate, where we can use repetitive notes at different frequencies to help bring the focus away from your thoughts, in a way, freeing you. While most people lay down in savasana during the duration of the sound bath it is entirely up to you on how you would like to practice the meditation - you can choose to sit or lie down - whatever is comfortable for you. So, what are the benefits of a sound bath, and how can it help you sleep better, feel better and be better? Let's take a look. Reduces stress and anxiety: The sounds created by the particular instruments used during a sound bath activates your brain waves, promoting a sense of ease and relief [5]. Studies point out that when two tones at slightly different frequencies are played together, it can have a positive impact on anxiety levels and mood [6]. Connects with the nervous system: The use of singing bowls in sound baths can help enhance certain physiological and psychological effects, thereby impacting the human nervous system and help with high blood pressure levels [7], heart rate and could help restore and enhance respiratory health [8]. Improves sleep quality: Experts add that as the sound healing positively impacts your mind and brain, it also helps improve sleep quality and REM cycle, by reducing stress levels. This is also because a sound bath relaxes and balances your body and mind, inducing sleep [9]. Improves focus: Another benefit of the sound bath is that it helps you become more focused, helping to realign and connect your mind and body. As sound bath involves active breathwork and listening, along with soothing sounds, the collective healing vibrations makes you relaxed, allowing you to be focused [10]. In addition, sound baths are also known to allow you to completely reset your body and reconnect with yourself and your intentions.

What Instruments Are Used For Sound Baths? Studies point out that the sound of soothing instruments can nudge people into a meditative state, where sound baths have the potential to relieve anxiety, stress. There are a variety of instruments that can be used for a sound bath, and some of the common ones are as follows [11]: • Singing bowls • Chimes • Didgeridoo • Harp • Gongs • Crystal bowls • Voice (through chanting or singing) With the sounds working together, such as that of the chimes, the gongs and bowls, makes it easier for you to meditate, to clear your mind and zen out. You do not need to have all these instruments; all you need is a Tibetan bowl or a wind chime (most of us have one hanging in our balcony).