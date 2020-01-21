Benefits Of Ginger, Garlic And Honey With Warm Water Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Garlic and ginger are two of the most common kitchen spices used in a variety of dishes. They are also most commonly used as a medicine to treat a variety of illnesses like the common cold and sore throat. But, what happens when these two magical ingredients are combined with honey and warm water? Let's find out in this article.

Since ages, ginger, garlic and honey with warm water mixture have been used around the world for treating various acute respiratory infections and several other health problems.

This concoction has been shown to have remarkable effects on human health due to its antibacterial, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties [1], [2], [3].

Ginger, Garlic And Honey With Warm Water For Health

1. Cures infection Ginger, garlic and honey with warm water mixture is beneficial for treating infections caused by harmful bacteria and viruses. The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties of ginger are helpful in treating common cold, flu and various infectious diseases. Garlic is another powerful spice that helps protect against infections caused by bacteria, fungi and viruses. Honey, another medicinal food has been known to possess antimicrobial and antibacterial properties that act as a barrier to prevent infections [4], [5], [6]. 2. Curbs common cold and flu Ginger possesses bioactive compounds like gingerols and shogaols, which exhibit anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that help manage and reduce the severity of sore throat. It inhibits certain microorganisms like Streptococcus mutans, Candida albicans, and Enterococcus faecalis. Garlic and honey also have the ability to relieve common cold due to its antibacterial and antiviral properties [7], [8], [9]. 3. Relieves digestive problems The combination of ginger, garlic and honey can bring relief from all your digestive problems including stomach indigestion, heartburn, stomach pain, bloating and gas [10], [11], [12]. Drinking this mixture before food will help aid stomach problems. 4. Aids weight loss The presence of gingerols in ginger is said to have an anti-obesity effect on the body. It decreases body weight and maintains waist to hip ratio. On the other hand, garlic and honey are known to have anti-obesity properties [13], [14]. 5. Improves heart health Ginger has been shown to lower blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart disease. Noted studies have also shown that both garlic and honey have the ability to lower high blood pressure levels [15], [16]. 6. Reduces asthma symptoms Studies have shown that ginger can help ease asthma symptoms by opening restricted airways. It is due to the presence of gingerols and shogoals that relax the muscles in the airways. The anti-inflammatory properties in garlic and honey also aid in reducing airway inflammation [17], [18], [19]. 7. Boosts immunity Another benefit of consuming ginger, garlic and honey with warm water is it helps in strengthening the immune system. It is due to the antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antimicrobial properties that fight against oxidative stress and protects the body [20], [21], [22]. 8. Prevents cancer Honey is rich in flavonoids that is said to have anti-cancer properties. Studies have also shown the potential effects of ginger and garlic on prevention and treatment of cancer [23], [24], [25]. How To Prepare Ginger, Garlic And Honey With Warm Water Ingredients: 20 cloves of garlic

2 ginger roots

200 ml water

4 tbsp honey Method: Crush the garlic cloves and grate the ginger.

Add ginger and garlic in lukewarm water.

Put the mixture in a blender and blend it well.

Pour the mixture in a glass jar and drink it.