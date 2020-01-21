ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Benefits Of Ginger, Garlic And Honey With Warm Water

    By

    Garlic and ginger are two of the most common kitchen spices used in a variety of dishes. They are also most commonly used as a medicine to treat a variety of illnesses like the common cold and sore throat. But, what happens when these two magical ingredients are combined with honey and warm water? Let's find out in this article.

     

    Since ages, ginger, garlic and honey with warm water mixture have been used around the world for treating various acute respiratory infections and several other health problems.

    This concoction has been shown to have remarkable effects on human health due to its antibacterial, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties [1], [2], [3].

    Ginger, Garlic And Honey With Warm Water For Health

    Array

    1. Cures infection

    Ginger, garlic and honey with warm water mixture is beneficial for treating infections caused by harmful bacteria and viruses. The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties of ginger are helpful in treating common cold, flu and various infectious diseases. Garlic is another powerful spice that helps protect against infections caused by bacteria, fungi and viruses. Honey, another medicinal food has been known to possess antimicrobial and antibacterial properties that act as a barrier to prevent infections [4], [5], [6].

    Array
     

    2. Curbs common cold and flu

    Ginger possesses bioactive compounds like gingerols and shogaols, which exhibit anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that help manage and reduce the severity of sore throat. It inhibits certain microorganisms like Streptococcus mutans, Candida albicans, and Enterococcus faecalis.

    Garlic and honey also have the ability to relieve common cold due to its antibacterial and antiviral properties [7], [8], [9].

    Array

    3. Relieves digestive problems

    The combination of ginger, garlic and honey can bring relief from all your digestive problems including stomach indigestion, heartburn, stomach pain, bloating and gas [10], [11], [12]. Drinking this mixture before food will help aid stomach problems.

    Array

    4. Aids weight loss

    The presence of gingerols in ginger is said to have an anti-obesity effect on the body. It decreases body weight and maintains waist to hip ratio. On the other hand, garlic and honey are known to have anti-obesity properties [13], [14].

    Array

    5. Improves heart health

    Ginger has been shown to lower blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart disease. Noted studies have also shown that both garlic and honey have the ability to lower high blood pressure levels [15], [16].

    Array

    6. Reduces asthma symptoms

    Studies have shown that ginger can help ease asthma symptoms by opening restricted airways. It is due to the presence of gingerols and shogoals that relax the muscles in the airways. The anti-inflammatory properties in garlic and honey also aid in reducing airway inflammation [17], [18], [19].

    Array

    7. Boosts immunity

    Another benefit of consuming ginger, garlic and honey with warm water is it helps in strengthening the immune system. It is due to the antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antimicrobial properties that fight against oxidative stress and protects the body [20], [21], [22].

    Array

    8. Prevents cancer

    Honey is rich in flavonoids that is said to have anti-cancer properties. Studies have also shown the potential effects of ginger and garlic on prevention and treatment of cancer [23], [24], [25].

    How To Prepare Ginger, Garlic And Honey With Warm Water

    Ingredients:

    • 20 cloves of garlic
    • 2 ginger roots
    • 200 ml water
    • 4 tbsp honey

    Method:

    • Crush the garlic cloves and grate the ginger.
    • Add ginger and garlic in lukewarm water.
    • Put the mixture in a blender and blend it well.
    • Pour the mixture in a glass jar and drink it.

    More HEALTH BENEFITSNews  

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 15:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue