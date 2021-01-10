Do You Scribble/Draw Often? Here Are The Mental Health Benefits Of Doodling

Benefits Of Doodling

Though some experts have defined doodling to be a form of proactive daydreaming, that is something one does mindlessly (not intentional) - when we get into the ‘auto-pilot' mode [1]. In recent times, mental health experts and artists have taken it up to explore and understand the possible benefits doodling could have on an individual and below are some of the major pointers.

(1) Helps concentrate: As contradicting as it sounds, a study found out that after a lecture or a meeting, those who doodled remembered more information than the non-doodlers [2]. Experts point out that doodling helps you to concentrate because it requires enough cognitive effort to keep you from daydreaming. That is, doodling helps you to anchor your attention and stay engaged, restraining your mind/brain from wandering off.

(2) Helps process emotions: Several studies agree that doodling or artistic expression can help individuals deal with their feelings and emotions in a better way [3]. Just like journaling help you to get in touch with your emotions and feelings, doodling can help you recognise and express your emotions better [4].

(3) Helps reduce stress levels: This benefit falls in line with the practice of giving children colouring books, something you could remember doing in nursery/kindergarten. Just like the stress-busting benefits of colouring books that have been proven to help calm the amygdala, (part of the brain that controls the fight or flight response), doodling can help get one's stress levels under control [5][6]. Mental health experts point out that the repetitive motion of moving the pen across the page making the same shape (repeatedly) can be relaxing, and as doodling is ‘free,' one does not have to worry about making any ‘mistakes.'

