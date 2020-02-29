Benefits Of Cooking In Mustard Oil Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Mustard oil is among the commonly used oils used for culinary and therapeutic purposes. The rich flavour and aroma of the oil are known to enhance the taste of any dishes, making them nutritional at the same time with its amazing benefits. Mustard oil is composed of fatty acids like monosaturated fatty acids (59 g), saturated fatty acids (11 g) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (21 g). The oil is widely used for cooking in the northern part of India, Thailand, Bangladesh and some western countries.

In Ayurveda, the amazing benefits of mustard oil during cooking is mentioned tremendously. Due to the high smoking point of this oil, it is ideal for deep frying and heating foods. Therefore, it is very hard to beat the versatility of mustard oils. Take a look at the benefits of cooking in mustard oil.

1. Helps Lower The Risk Of Heart Diseases

Coronary heart disease (CHD) is among the leading cause of deaths worldwide. Edible oils play an important role in treating and managing CHD. According to a study, mustard oil is packed with monosaturated fatty acids that significantly help lower the cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of CHD.

2. Have Cancer-Fighting Properties

According to a study, dietary mustard oil containing omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid is very effective to reduce the colon cancer in animals compared to dietary fish oil or corn oils. The study also found that the tumour was reduced to 50%.

3. Acts As A Taste Enhancer

Allyl isothiocyanate, a chemical compound found in mustard oil is responsible for the strong and pungent taste of the oil. This is why mustard is considered a taste enhancer as it lifts up the taste of every dish in which it is added.

4. Inhibits Bladder Cancer

Mustard oil is known to contain a chemical compound called Allyl isothiocyanate that inhibits the development of bladder cancer by 34.5%. This cancer-preventing agent in mustard oil is also responsible for its pungent smell.

5. Helps Improve Digestion

The antimicrobial property of mustard oil fights off the microorganisms of the digestive system along with killing the bacteria of the teeth. This help improves the digestion and health of the liver and spleen that helps in producing digestive enzymes.

6. Helps Reduce Body Weight

A study says that diacylglycerol rich mustard oil significantly help reduce the weight of the body. It helps reduce the total cholesterol levels of the body with an increase in HDL cholesterol levels, the good cholesterol of the body.

7. Helps To Reduce Inflammation

Mustard oil is very efficient to treat inflammatory diseases. Adding mustard oil daily in the diet helps activate the sensory nerves of the body. Also, the presence of allyl isothiocyanate in the oil reduces a wide range of inflammation.

Common FAQs

1. Is cooking in mustard oil healthy?

Yes, cooking in mustard oil is healthy for the heart, bones, digestive system and nervous system due to the presence of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids in it.

2. Can we cook in mustard oil?

Yes, we can cook in mustard oil. The oil is, in fact, largely used in culinary for deep frying, heating, sauteing and flavouring the dishes due to its high smoking point of 249-degree Celcius.

3. Does mustard oil darken skin?

No, there is no such evidence saying that mustard oil darkens the skin. In fact, mustard oil is considered best for the skin as it treats skin rashes, keeps insects away, make it glow and even prettier and healthier than before.