Ban Labs launches CARE Herbal Green Teas in this Winter with 5 organic Flavours Wellness oi-Lekhaka

We all know that Ayurveda is synonymous to health and that green tea is probably the healthiest beverages on this planet. Well, drinking green tea is also believed to be an ancient way to feel fresh and light. Not only it is loaded with powerful nutrients but it also contains natural antioxidants and flavonoids.

To add a new dimension to your well-being, Ban Labs, a pioneer in Ayurveda, launches CARE Herbal Green Teas this winter. This range of organic green tea infused with herbs is formulated to augment health not only physically but mentally and spiritually. Herbal organic green tea is considered to be a healthy and refreshing drink which helps in reducing stress.

Care Organic Green tea has widespread applications as healthy food and is particularly suited for people suffering from obesity, heart diseases, and high cholesterol. These Green teas are designed using carefully selected pure organic green tea without adding any artificial flavours colour or preservatives. It is plastic-free and no stapler pin is used so it is totally safe and eco-friendly for everyday use.

Herbal organic green tea is considered to be a healthy and refreshing drink which helps in reducing stress. Organic green tea is rich in antioxidants and flavonoids. Flavonoids are beneficial in reducing the risks of cardiovascular diseases and also help in lowering cholesterol. They are considered to have anti-cancer and anti-ageing properties which make them a healthier choice.

The special range of Green teas includes: Care Spiced Green Tea with Ashwagandha, Care Moringa & Giloy Green Tea: Spearmint, Care Moringa & Giloy Green Tea: Lemongrass, Hibiscus Red melon 2in1 Green Tea and Japanese Matcha 2in1 Green Tea.

Scroll down to read more about this special range of Green teas:

1. Care Spiced Green Tea with Ashwagandha is a delicious blend of Organic Green Tea with Ayurvedic herbs as Ginger, Cardamom, Tulsi, Nutmeg, Hing, Black Pepper, Clove, Cinnamon and Ashwagandha.

2. Care Moringa & Giloy Green Tea: Spearmint is meant to energize and improve metabolism. It helps regulate metabolism. Also supports immunity and body weight management

3.Care Moringa & Giloy Green Tea: Lemongrass is formulated to energize & improve metabolism. It helps regulate Metabolism. It supports immunity and body weight management.

4. Hibiscus Red melon 2in1 Green Tea is a refreshing Iced tea with benefits of organic green tea extracts and Hibiscus -Antioxidant effect. Hibiscus by virtue of being rich in Vitamin C extends advantage in Hibiscus tea to improve immunity, protect against the common cold and sore throat. It has anti-inflammatory properties and a good tonic for the liver.

5. Japanese Matcha 2in1 Green Tea: Matcha is said to be the purest form of organic Green Tea with ten times the health benefits. It is specially cultivated in shade covers, Green Tea leaves hand-picked and finally ground to make this nutrient rich superfood with anti-oxidant.

Apart from coming in specially packaged boxes, they taste good but is a great choice for health. Also, these will help you in the process of detoxification rejuvenation, metabolism and is an immunity booster!

All above variants are available online at the Company's official e-commerce portal (Ban Labs Store) along with leading e-commerce websites such as Flipkart and Amazon.

Moreover, Company is planning to launch in the global market as CARE Green tea is getting tremendous responses from Indian buyers in just the initial stage of product launch.