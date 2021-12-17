Are Your Christmas Decorations Toxic? What You Need To Know Wellness oi-Amritha K

Let's face it, the holidays are all about the decorations, right? A large part of the fun is drinking hot cocoa while hanging lights or decorating the tree. But unfortunately, it has been reported that holiday decorations contain nasty chemicals. So, we're here to clarify.

Unfortunately, there are some chemicals and metals in holiday decorations. There is no obvious way to distinguish between safe and unsafe holiday decorations. However, you can do things to make sure that the chemicals do not enter your home.

Does Your Holiday Decorations Contain Toxic Chemicals?

The ornaments, decorations, and even the fairy lights on the tree can contain toxic substances. The most common cause of this is that they contain lead. Several experts have speculated about the possibility of lead exposure from holiday decorations. Still, it is unclear whether they pose a threat to individuals [1].

In addition, it may be difficult to determine whether or not your ornaments and decorations contain lead. Therefore, experts recommend that parents be cautious when allowing their children to play with holiday ornaments and decorations. Although lead exposure through skin contact is unlikely, it is very easily absorbed through the mouth [2][3].

1. Lead in holiday lights

Lead exposure may cause brain and kidney damage. It may also negatively affect the nervous system and cause muscle weakness. Lead is particularly harmful to children because most of the lead that an adult ingests will be excreted in the urine or faeces. Still, less than a third of the lead that a child ingests will be excreted [4].

2. Flame retardants in garlands and beads

A class of chemicals known as flame retardants has been found to disrupt the endocrine system.

3. Metals in holiday garlands and beads

Watch out for cadmium, arsenic, and mercury in garlands and beads. Even in low doses, these heavy metals can damage multiple organs, and they are classified by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as either "known" or "probable" human carcinogens [5].

4. PVC in artificial trees

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is the primary component of artificial trees, contains phthalates plasticizers that can cause endocrine disruption. The phthalate plasticizers are easily removed from the hands or can be inhaled [6].

How To Have A Safer Holiday Season?

When hanging decorations that contain toxic chemicals, use gloves and keep them away from children.

You can make your own Christmas decorations, such as paper snowflakes or popcorn strings.

After putting up the tree or other holiday decorations, wash your hands and your children's hands.

Check the warnings on holiday decor you purchase - this will tell you whether the product contains any chemicals that may cause cancer, congenital disabilities etc. (such as the Prop 65 warning). Proposition 65 requires businesses to provide warnings to Californians about significant exposures to chemicals that cause cancer, congenital disabilities or other reproductive harm [7].

Choose natural furnishings instead of synthetic ones (such as real pinecones, berries, and garlands).

