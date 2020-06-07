Animal Bite: Why Do They Bite? Symptoms, Complications, Diagnosis And Treatment Wellness oi-Amritha K

Bites from animals, including pet cats and dogs, are common and can happen to anyone. According to reports, animals bite millions of people every year and most bites occur on the hand, finger or legs [1].

Getting an animal bite does not necessarily mean getting bit by a dog, as it seems to be the most common assumption. You can get an animal bite while hiking or cleaning out the garden. Many types of animals can inflict bites on adults and children and it includes apart from dogs, squirrels, rats etc.

An animal bite is not typically life-threatening, but if the infection from a bite spreads, it can cause serious medical problems. Doctors assert that an animal bite is an injury caused by the mouth and teeth of an animal and there may be bruising, deep anatomical structure disruption, the introduction of infectious agents, and envenomation (injection of toxin by a bite or sting) [2][3].

Why Do Animals Bite? First things first, most of the cases of animals biting are caused when the animal is provoked. A provoked bite would occur if a person teases a dog or tries to take away the dog's food while the dog is eating. However, unprovoked animal bites are when you are sitting in a garden and a squirrel or a rat attacks you. In cases where an animal, especially a dog bites a human, it is a cause for concern and a healthcare professional should be contacted [4]. What Are The Symptoms Of An Animal Bite? Immediate medical attention may not always be possible, but the area of the bite should be examined by a doctor. Once bit, it is important to be on the lookout for any signs of infection. The following symptoms appear when there is infection or debris still in the wound, such as dirt, cloth or teeth [5]: Redness around the bite site

Swelling

Pus from the wound

Increasing pain

Localised warmth at the bite site

Red streaks leading away from the site of the bite

Fever What Are The Complications Of An Animal Bite? Most animal bites heal quickly and there are no serious complications usually unless the bite is extremely severe. However, in some cases the following may arise [6]: Infection

Nerve and muscle damage

Broken bones

Broken or embedded teeth (cats)

Risk of rabies

Risk of tetanus Why Is Medical Attention Critical For An Animal Bite? Cat bites require medical attention because of the puncture mechanism of the bite.

Dog bites require medical attention because of the crushing mechanism of the bite.

Excessive bleeding

Weakness or numbness of the area or another area away from the bite

Possibility of teeth, dirt etc. in the wound

A bite caused by a wild animal or a stray dog or cat How Are Animal Bites Diagnosed? The doctor will assess the risk of any infections, check for additional injuries, and attempt to minimise scarring caused by the bite. Then, the following examinations will be conducted [8]: Inspection, where the wounds will be thoroughly examined for debris.

The doctor can order X-rays to check for bone fractures and also to ensure that there is no debris in the wound.

The wound will be irrigated (the steady flow of a solution across an open wound surface to achieve wound hydration, to remove deeper debris and to assist with the visual examination) to prevent infection [9]. How Is An Animal Bite Treated? Depending on the status of the bite wound, the treatment can vary. A procedure known as debridement may be necessary to remove dead or infected skin and tissue that cannot be repaired [10].

Puncture wounds are not usually closed with stitches but some wounds should be sutured or stitched immediately after the bite. Animal bite wound care Based on the injury, the doctor will recommend different methods of wound care. Consider the following points [11]: Wounds that have been sutured should be kept clean and dry.

Wounds that are not sutured may require daily soaking or other treatments.

Antibiotics may be prescribed to prevent infection for cat bites, contaminated wounds and wounds that require debriding; and is usually prescribed to older adults or people who have chronic medical conditions such as diabetes [12].

Your showering may be permitted and the wound should be kept dry, if exposed to water, dry softly to avoid damaging the sutures. Can You Treat An Animal Bite With Home Remedies? There are no ‘home remedies' per se, but steps and tips that should be considered while taking care of the wound at home. Clean the wound by washing with soap and tap water as soon as possible.

Do not use alcohol or hydrogen peroxide as it is harmful to a wound and slows or inhibits the healing process.

Lightly scrub during washing the wound.

Never feed, attempt to catch or disturb wild animals, such as squirrels, or rats.

Never engage in aggressive playing with animals.

Never stick your fingers into animal cages.

Avoid disturbing animals who are protective of their babies, especially a dog or cat mother who had recently given birth.

Avoid contact with unknown animals.