Just In
- 1 hr ago Expert Article: What Is Burning Mouth Syndrome? Causes And Symptoms
- 3 hrs ago International Day Of Yoga 2022: What is Yoga Nidra? Benefits And How To Perform
- 4 hrs ago International Yoga Day 2022: Beauty Benefits Of Yoga And Yogasanas You Should Try
- 4 hrs ago Ashada Masam 2022: Dates, Time, Beliefs, Rituals, Significance And Celebrations
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Rolls-Royce To Showcase Black Badge Lineup At Goodwood Festival Of Speed - Bespoke Beauties
- Movies Jasmin Bhasin Has THIS To Say About Her BF Aly Goni’s Special Announcement Video
- News Can BJP form the government in Maharashtra? Here is how the numbers stack up
- Finance PwC, To Acquire Bengaluru-Based Venerate Solutions
- Education JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022: How To Download Jharkhand Board Secondary, Inter Science Result
- Sports WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Two new title matches and more announced
- Technology Flipkart Moto Days Sale: Avail Enticing Offers On Motorola Smartphones
- Travel National Parks In India That Are Temporarily Closed Due To Monsoon Season
AMU Researchers Find 'Dangerous' Drug Resistant Bacterial Gene In Hospital Waste
Researchers at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have identified a new variant of a drug resistant bacterial gene in samples collected from sewage water discharge of a hospital in Murshidabad, West Bengal.
The new gene mcr-5.1, which is resistant to the antibacterial drug Colistin, is a "pointer to the likelihood of an outbreak of multi-drug resistant bacterial infections in this part of the world," the researchers said.According to the research, published in the journal Microbial Drug Resistance, "this is the first report from India showing the presence of this hazardous Colistin resistant gene."
The discovery of this gene in India should serve as a timely warning for taking preemptive steps for tackling the possibility of a threat to the health management system in the country, said the researchers at AMU's Interdisciplinary Biotechnology Unit in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.
"The discovery of this gene should be a cause of concern as it is a pointer to the likelihood of an outbreak of multi-drug resistant bacterial infections in this part of the world," said Professor Asad U Khan, the lead author of the research paper describing the finding.The authors, including Absar Talat, Amina Usmani and Asad U. Khan, noted that Colistin is used against many multidrug-resistant and extremely drug-resistant bacterial infections."
The emergence of Colistin resistance gene is highly concerning as it may lead to the failure of this last resort antibiotic," they noted in the paper.Since the identification of first mobile Colistin resistance (mcr) gene, several variants have been reported, but still there are limited studies detecting mcr in hospital sewage water, the researchers said."
The prevalence of MCR in the hospital environment is extremely hazardous by putting health care workers, patients, and visitors at a higher risk of exposure. It may lead to a multidrug-resistant bacterial infection outbreak," the authors added.
The researchers collected six samples from the sewage water from Domkal Super Specialty and Sub Divisional Hospital in Domkal, Murshidabad. The DNA collected from one of the samples on March 21, last year was found to be harbouring the mcr-5.1 gene.The findings call for attention and further studies in the hospital and clinical settings, the researchers said.
A global surveillance network to detect antibiotic-resistant bacteria employing next-generation sequencing technologies will play a pivotal role in determining the future strategies to eliminate the probability of a multidrug-resistant bacterial outbreak, they said.
"The predicted mortality rate of 10 million per year by the year 2050 due to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is startling and it becomes more minacious for a country like India, which is considered one of the hotspots for AMR," the authors of the study noted."
The hospital sewage water of a region is a mirror reflection of the antibiotic resistance genes and the antibiotic-resistant bacteria circulating in its environment," they added.
- wellnessBacteria In Urine May Signal Aggressive Prostate Cancer: Study
- disorders cureWhat Are The Common Diseases Caused By Bacteria In Humans?
- disorders cureWhat Is Typhoid Fever? Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Complications, Treatments And Prevention
- wellnessWorld Toilet Day 2020: Infections You Can Catch From A Dirty Toilet
- healthBacteria Part Of The Immune System Could Provide Antivirals Against COVID-19, Influenza
- disorders cureBrucellosis Outbreak In China: Bacterial Infection That Can Leave Men Infertile And Cause Fever
- wellnessHow To Treat Intertrigo: Safe And Effective Home Remedies
- wellnessWhat Is Walking Pneumonia? Is It A Serious Condition?
- healthWhat Is Bioterrorism?
- wellnessYour Daily Makeup Products May Contain Deadly Superbugs, Study Claims
- disorders cureCapnocytophaga canimorsus Infection: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors And Treatment
- disorders cure11 Best Home Remedies To Treat Cellulitis