Just In
- 2 hrs ago Happy Holika Dahan 2022: Chhoti Holi Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status
- 3 hrs ago Expert-Approved Ayurvedic Herbs For Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease
- 7 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 11 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 18 hrs ago 5 Expert Decor Ideas For A Small Apartment Balcony
Don't Miss
- Movies Oscars 2022 Presenters Now Include Anthony Hopkins, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Simu Liu & Others
- News Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Full list of winners
- Technology iQOO Z6 5G Tipped To Launch On March 16 In India; Coming Under Rs. 15,000
- Finance 4 Angel One Intraday Cash Buys For March 11, 2022
- Sports Nets silence 76ers crowd with blowout on Simmons' Philly return, Curry milestone in Warriors win
- Automobiles 2022 MG ZS EV Sold Out: Bookings Temporarily Halted
- Education CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 To Be Declared Anytime Soon, Here's How To Download Class 10, 12 Result
- Travel Best Hill Stations In India You Must Visit in Summer
AIIMS Delhi To Start Booster Dose Trial Of Intranasal Covid Vaccine From March 11
The AIIMS will start the booster dose trial of Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine from Friday. The booster dose will be given to those who have received both the doses of either Covaxin or Covishield at least five months ago but not more than seven months back, Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi told PTI.
India is yet to approve the use of intranasal vaccine against COVID-19, BBV154 developed by the Hyderabad based company.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in January had given permission to Bharat Biotech to conduct a phase-3 randomized, multi-centric study to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of the booster dose in participants previously vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin.
"We got the ethical approval for initiating the booster dose trial on Wednesday. Registration for the participants will start from March 10 via email --HYPERLINK "mailto:ctaiims.covid19@gmail.com"ctaiims.covid19@gmail.com --- and WhatsApp (7428847499) for those who received both the doses of either Covaxin or Covishield more than 5 months but less than 7 months ago," Dr Rai said.
AIIMS, New Delhi is one of the five sites where the booster trial for the nasal vaccine will be conducted.
BBV154 is an intranasal replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus SARS-CoV-2 vectored vaccine.
- wellnessGovt Panel Recommends Permission For Phase-3 Trial Of Covovax As Booster Dose In Adults
- wellnessDecision On Mixing And Matching Of Booster Dose Of Covid Vaccines Will Be Based On Science: Govt
- wellnessDecision On COVID-19 Vaccine Precaution Dose For All Adults Will Be Based On Scientific Need: Govt
- wellnessExpert Article: Does COVID-19 Vaccine Provide Effective Protection Against Omicron?
- healthBudget 2022 Highlights For Health Sector: Tele Mental Health, Ayushman Bharat Health Account And More
- healthCOVID Precaution Jab: Govt Says 63% Healthcare Workers, 58% Frontline Workers, 39% Above 60 Immunised
- healthCOVID Vaccine Booster Provides Effective Antibody Protection Against Omicron: Lancet Study
- wellnessCOVID Vaccine 4th Dose Shows Limited Results With Omicron, Says Study In Israel
- healthMedia Reports Stating Vaccine Shortage In Maharashtra Are Not Factually Correct: Govt
- disorders cureDeltacron: Is It A New COVID Strain? A Combination Of Delta And Omicron? Explained
- wellnessHow To Get Covid Vaccination Certificate On WhatsApp: Step-By-Step Guide
- disorders cureCOVID-19 Vaccination: How To Register For 'Precaution' Dose - Online Appointments Begin January 8