African Swine Flu: What You Need To Know

On Sunday (May 3), the Assam government had reported the first case of African Swine Flu in the state which has killed around 2500 pigs in 306 villages. The central government has also said that this is the first instance of the disease in India and the government has already started taking strict measures to contain the spread of the infection.

There's no scientific evidence yet proving the link between African swine flu and COVID-19, as said by the Assam government. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), African swine flu is a disease that affects only pigs and not humans. Take a look at its details.

What Is African Swine Flu?

African swine flu or African swine fever (ASF) is a severe viral disease found in both domestic and wild pigs. It is named so because the disease is endemic in sub-Saharan Africa. The signs of ASF are quite similar to classical swine fever and can be differentiated only through laboratory diagnosis. ASF can cause serious economic losses in countries where it commonly spreads.

The ASF affects healthy pigs when they come in contact with infected wild pigs or wild boars. It is introduced in the herd when a pig ingests contaminated, raw or undercooked pork products from infected animals. It then spreads between pigs when they come in direct contact with infected animals' bodily fluids (blood, faeces, urine, nasal fluid) or with contaminated objects or fomites such as footwear or clothing.

The other way is vector transmission in which blood-sucking ticks or flies ingest blood from the contaminated pigs and spread it to other pigs. The primary mode of the spread of the disease among pigs is the movement of infected animals, leftover organs of contaminated pigs and illegal disposal of animal dead bodies.

Symptoms Of African Swine Flu

ASF causes severe illnesses and a large number of deaths in pigs. The disease is very contagious and it affects almost all the pigs in the herd. Symptoms include:

High fever

Weakness

Loss of appetite

Redness on the skin

Black lesions on the skin (especially on tails, ears and legs)

Coughing

Nasal discharge

Abortion

Shortness of breath

Diarrhoea

When ASF affects pigs, it starts showing symptoms in 3-4 days and causes deaths in 7-10 days. Herds of pigs which are newly exposed to the virus get killed at a faster rate. Even if some pigs recover, they carry the virus in their system for several months.

Treatment And Prevention Of African Swine Flu

There's no vaccine developed yet to treat ASF in pigs. However, there are certain preventive measures by which its spread can be contained. :

Prevent feeding raw, undercooked or waste pork products to other pigs.

Limit their movement to avoid contact with wild hogs or wild pigs.

Daily monitor the health of pigs and look for any signs of illnesses. Isolate pigs who saw any of the aforementioned symptoms.

Take control measures to prevent insects, flies or any vector movement in the area where pigs live.

Proper disposal of waste pork products under guidelines.

If ASF is found, sanitary measures should be taken to control the movement of pigs across places.

Cleaning and disinfecting measures of the farm should also be taken.

Proper coordination with wildlife and forestry authorities to control the movement of wild boar.

Measures for early detection of the disease and fast available veterinary services in the area.

Prevent illegal transportation of pigs or pork products from countries where the disease is prevalent.

Why It Is A Concern

When a large herd of pigs die, it causes an economic downfall to livestock producers and related communities. As there is no vaccine developed yet to prevent ASF, a proper control measure is the only way to prevent it.