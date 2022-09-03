Just In
Aaliyah Kashyap's Morning Routine Is An Ode To Mental Wellness
Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap, has one of the prettiest Instagram feeds. Filled with travel memories, night outs and simple morning rituals, looking at the feed is almost therapeutic.
Recently, Aaliyah shared a reel revealing her daily morning routine and boy-o-boy; it did inspire me to set myself up with a morning routine (hopefully). Today, we will deconstruct Aaliyah Kashyap's daily morning routine in the hopes of motivating you guys to build yourself a morning routine and to explain how having a morning routine can be beneficial not just to your physical health but also to your mental health.
Aaliyah Kashyap's Morning Routine
The short 30-second video takes us through Aaliyah's morning routine. And it goes like this:
- She begins her day with a cup of coffee.
- Aaliyah then lights a scented candle, which has been proven to positively affect one's mental health [1].
- She then does some lite reading, which, again, is a healthy habit to kickstart your brain [2].
- Next, she spends time with her two pets - an instant mood booster for anyone who loves animals [3].
- After that, Aaliyah writes down her daily confirmations in her journal - another habit that has been scientifically proven to be beneficial for our mental health as well as for creating a structure for our daily life [4].
- Next, Aaliyah is shown getting ready for the gym, where she spends time working on her physical well-being [5].
- After a good workout session and a shower, Aaliyah is shown doing a mini skincare routine, making her daily morning routine.
You can see the reel here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CgMFTEhgaY7/
Now, we will look into why and how having a daily morning routine can be beneficial.
Benefits of Having a Daily Morning Routine
A morning routine, or the act of performing a daily ritual of up to one hour to become more productive in life, is beneficial to your mental health in numerous ways. Therefore, you cannot ignore the importance of implementing a decent morning routine in your life because setting your alarm clock a little bit earlier and creating a clear structure in your morning have so many benefits [6].
A regular morning routine has both psychological and physical benefits. Here's why [7][8]:
- Prepares you for the rest of the day
- Boost your productivity
- You'll feel more energetic
- Reduces stress
- Builds healthy habits
- boost your confidence
- Keep forgetfulness at bay
- Build better relationships
How to Start a Morning Routine
If you want to start a morning routine, just create a short schedule that begins when you wake up. Experiment with different sequences of activities to find what works best for you.
On A Final Note...
Just look at the scientific benefits of a morning routine to see that structuring your morning is worth it. As you've seen from successful people's morning routines, it doesn't have to be complicated. But what's best about it? You can start one right away! So come up with a morning routine for yourself today and put it into action!
