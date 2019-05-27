Why Is Personal Hygiene Important And Tips To Improve It Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Health and personal hygiene always go hand in hand. If you don't have proper hygiene, you may fall sick more often which is why maintaining personal hygiene is not only important, but also it is necessary for the overall well-being.

Keeping your body clean helps prevent bacteria and viruses from attacking the body which leads to illness and infection. Also, personal hygiene has its own mental health benefits because you feel good about yourself.

People who do not bathe regularly, have bad breath and keep themselves untidy are often seen as unhygienic.

What Is Personal Hygiene?

It is a concept that is widely practised in medical and public health services. Personal hygiene involves maintaining the cleanliness of your body to minimize the incidence and spread of communicable diseases.

Types Of Personal Hygiene

1. Oral hygiene

2. Body hygiene

3. Hand care

4. Fingernail and toenail hygiene

5. Face hygiene

6. Hair hygiene

7. Ear hygiene

8. Clothes hygiene

9. Foot hygiene

10. Armpit hygiene

11. Menstrual hygiene

Benefits Of Personal Hygiene

1. Creates healthy personal and professional relationships

If people around you find you unkempt and unhygienic, they will avoid talking to you or going near you. This will disrupt your social life be it personal or at the workplace. So, it's better to keep yourself clean to avoid social life barriers.

2. Promotes good health

Regular bathing and hand washing will prevent infections and illnesses caused by bacteria and viruses. Practising proper hygiene helps maintain a healthy skin pH and prevents various skin diseases.

Tips For Personal Hygiene

To lower the chances of your risk of infection and keep yourself fit, here are some tips to improve your personal hygiene applicable both for men and women.

1. Bathing regularly

Cleaning your body daily is important because your body is constantly shedding dead skin which needs to come off by washing your body. Otherwise, the skin dirt will cake up and can cause illnesses. Also, washing your hair is a part of personal hygiene it keeps your hair clean and prevents dirt from clogging the pores [1] .

2. Washing hands

Your hands carry a lot of germs because you are touching, holding everything throughout the day which is why it's extremely important for you to keep your hands clean. Washing your hands before preparing food or after going to the bathroom prevents the spread of bacteria and viruses [2] .

3. Brushing

Using a fluoride toothpaste and flossing once a day keeps bad breath away and prevents the build-up of plaque. The stronger teeth and gums, the lesser the gum diseases and tooth problems [3] . Brush your teeth after eating sweets or acidic foods because they cause tooth erosion.

4. Wearing clean clothes

Wearing clean and fresh clothes is a part of personal hygiene. Change your clothes often and wear cotton undergarments to give you relief. Wash your bras after wearing them three or four times.

5. Trimming your nails

Long and dirty nails are unhygienic and harmful to you. Cut your toenails and fingernails as soon as they grow big to prevent hangnails, breakage and other damage to your nails. Trim your nails regularly and clean them often.

6. Cleaning your private parts

Cleaning your private parts is another aspect of personal hygiene. Cleaning your private parts daily with unscented soaps and wipes will prevent the germs from entering the urethra. Changing your pads and tampons daily during your periods will prevent the build-up of bacteria.

7. Using deodorants

Good body odour is an important personal hygiene tip. Using an alcohol-free deodorant covers up bad body odour caused by excessive sweat and it also keeps you smelling fresh throughout the day.

Common Personal Hygiene Mistakes

1. Not covering your mouth while sneezing or coughing.

2. Not showering post workout.

3. Not flossing your teeth.

4. Not washing hands after using the wash room.

5. Not using a tongue scraper to clean your tongue.

6. Not changing your toothbrush after a long time.

To Conclude...

Always remember personal hygiene shouldn't be neglected because if neglected it may lead to scabies, head lice, pubic lice, diarrhoea, athlete's foot, body lice, swimmer's ear, ringworm, and hot tub rash.

To keep yourself healthy and free of illnesses incorporate and practice these personal hygiene tips.

View Article References [1] Goto, Y., Hayasaka, S., Kurihara, S., & Nakamura, Y. (2018). Physical and Mental Effects of Bathing: A Randomized Intervention Study.Evidence-based complementary and alternative medicine : eCAM,2018, 9521086. [2] Mathur P. (2011). Hand hygiene: back to the basics of infection control.The Indian journal of medical research,134(5), 611–620. [3] de Oliveira, C., Watt, R., & Hamer, M. (2010). Toothbrushing, inflammation, and risk of cardiovascular disease: results from Scottish Health Survey.Bmj,340, c2451.