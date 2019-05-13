11 Best Home Remedies For Cataract Wellness oi-Amritha K

Cataracts are basically a serious eye condition that clouds your vision and finally leads to blindness. It is the formation of a film around the eye lenses that results in the clouding of vision. Cataract surgery can be done very easily now, but it is still better to detect cataracts in time. The condition usually happens due to the ageing of the eye-lenses and can be aggravated by diabetes. There are several other major and minor causes of cataract formation in the eyes [1] .

Cataract takes time to progress. But when it is not treated on time, it could blind the vision. In the beginning stages, it could start with blurred vision. When it reaches the final stage, it causes a white patch on the eye. Factors such as diabetes, genetics, ageing, eye injuries, exposure to sunlight, alcoholic addiction and nutritional deficiencies could play a role in increasing the risk of cataract. Smokers and persons who have diabetes mellitus have a heightened risk of developing cataracts [2] .

Consequently, some recent studies have revealed that cataracts can increase the chances of depression in the elderly, especially women than men. This article describes the age-associated disorder of cataracts while offering natural treatments which could reduce symptoms preventing degeneration [3] .

Home Remedies For Cataracts

There are several remedies for cataract when detected at the early stage. However, if you ignore it for quite some time, you will have to undergo surgery. Below are some of the most effective home remedies for cataract [4] , [5] , [6] , [7] , [8] , [9] , [10] .

1. Garlic

The herb has been proved to be one of the best home remedies for cataract. Chewing a few garlic pods on a daily basis cleanses the crystalline lens, thereby reducing the effect of cataract. The active ingredient, allicin, is an extremely powerful antioxidant which helps prevent the oxidative stress and thereby prevent the development of cataracts.

2. Almond [h3]

An effective home remedy for cataract, as it has the ability to strengthen vision. Soaking a few almonds in water overnight and consuming them in the morning after being peeled, with some warm milk is very effective for all eye problems. The rich supply of omega-3 fatty acids and other powerful organic compounds help prevent inflammation, thereby reducing the risk of cataract.

3. Honey

Used a remedy for eye-related problems for ages, the dense nutrients in honey help protect your eyes from being affected by cataracts. Though the idea of applying honey to your eyes may sound a bit off, the antioxidants in honey are quick to help your eye health.

4. Spinach

Green vegetables are popular for their ability to improve eye-sight. Along with that, they are also beneficial in being used as a remedy for cataracts. The high levels of phytonutrients in spinach can reverse the damage done by oxidative stress, thereby removing the radicals present. Spinach help neutralise the negative effects and prevent protein deposits, thereby shielding your vision from further problems.

5. Ashwagandha

A medicinal plant, this herb is used in many ayurvedic medicines and daily consumption of this cures cataract. For people who do not have this problem, ashwagandha acts as a prevention against cataract.

6. Bilberry

Berries are natural powerful oxidants, which help eliminate the oxidative stress that affects various parts of the body, including the eyes. Therefore, consumption of bilberry can help deal with the symptoms of cataract.

7. Wheatgrass

Studies have revealed that wheatgrass can help reduce cataracts due to its nutrient-rich properties. The phytonutrients and other antioxidants in wheatgrass contribute towards this benefit.

8. Carrots

Rich source of beta-carotene, carrots can help improve your eye health. The antioxidant, lutein present in carrots help reduce the oxidative stress in the eye and prevent the formation of plaque (protein deposition). It also helps slow down the onset of macular degeneration.

9. Papaya

The high concentration of papain, an enzyme that helps speed the process of protein digestion, in papaya help reduce the occurrence of cataracts as it removes and prevents the plaque deposition.

10. Ginger and lemon

This combination is a power pack of antioxidants which are directly responsible for preventing and reducing cataracts. Though applying the mixture can be bothersome, the effect it has on your eyes can make up for it.

11. Green tea

Rich in antioxidants, drinking green tea on a regular basis help improve the condition. The phytonutrients in green tea can help slow down the development of clouding on the lens. The antioxidants also help neutralise the free radicals, thereby managing the oxidative stress.

Note: Consult a doctor before adopting the measures to cure cataract.

