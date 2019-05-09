What Is Geopathic Stress? Its Causes, Signs And Remedies Wellness oi-Amritha K

All of us are familiar with positive and negative energies and have, in more than one instance, changed our routines and habits as they engender negative vibes. Geopathic stress is one such factor -which is basically a label or term given to the impact earth energies have on human well-being. It is the different types of energy emanating from the earth, which then get affected (distorted) by natural and man-made sources resulting in a weakened immune system, discomfort, and health problems; to not only humans but also animals and plants [1] [2] .

Geopathic stress is formed when the electromagnetic field of the earth becomes weak due to the disturbances caused by mineral concentrations, subterranean running water, fault lines and underground cavities [3] . The distorted vibrations are harmful to live organisms and are regarded as being one of the major causes of cancer, birth defects and other long-term illnesses.

Any living being living, working or sleeping above the distorted magnetic fields can get adversely affect them as the bodily energy fields may not be compatible with the earth's natural rays (which has become distorted). People are mostly affected in their homes, offices etc. often referred to as sick building syndrome [4] .

Causes Of Geopathic Stress

Centrally, the factor responsible for the stress is narrow paths of water located 200-500 feet below the ground and also the water bodies on the top of mountains[5] .

The major reasons for geopathic stress are as follows[6] :

Geological faults

Underground streams

Buried gas

Tunnels

Mineral formations

Underground railways

Steel piping

Electricity lines

Water mains

Sewers

Signs Of Geopathic Stress

The stress can cause the human body to vibrate on higher frequencies than the normal, weakening the immune system, disrupting sleep, and makes the area affected by the geopathic stress increasingly prone to parasites, viruses, bacteria, diseases, environmental toxins and a plethora of various diseases [7] .

Following are the signs indicating the presence of geopathic stress. However, not every individual will be subjected to all of these [8] [9] .

Unexplained illnesses

Restlessness

Nightmares

Vomiting in the morning

Insomnia

Immune system disorders (constantly get the flu, earaches, stomach aches)

Headaches

Food allergies

Inability to heal

Night sweats

Lack of appetite

Muscle cramps

Feeling cold in bed

Increased heartbeat

Attention deficit disorder

Bed wetting

Nervousness and depression

Diabetes

Tiredness

Learning disabilities

Weight and appetite loss

Resistance to medical and other treatments

Kidney disorders

Heart attacks

Arthritis

Miscarriages

Stroke

Cancer

Brain tumour

Cot deaths or sudden infant deaths

Hormonal problems (such as infertility)

In some people, the symptoms will not be severe however in others it can become critical and result in death[8] .

In animals, geopathic stress can cause growth deformity and restlessness. It also affects plant health. Some of the ways through which we can understand through the following signs[10] :

Areas of your garden that always die or don't thrive

Noticing a particular area your cat likes to sleep on (cats like to sleep on geopathic stress)

Areas that animals such as dogs, cows, horses, pigs, sheep avoid

The signs and symptoms of geopathic stress are not only visible on living beings, but can also be found on buildings. The signs are as follows[11] :

Cracks on the floor inside or outside the home

Dampness

Cracks in the walls

Frequent mechanical and electrical breakdowns

Twisted tree growth around the home

Mould

Things constantly being broken or dropped

Deteriorating brick and plasterwork

Food items get spoiled quick

Risks Of Geopathic Stress

The distortion in the electromagnetic signals can pose certain risks on your health [12] .

Increased risk of developing cancer (brain, cervical, lungs, prostate and breast)

Risk of developing allergies

Miscarriages

Irrational and abusive behaviour

Dealing With Geopathic Stress

In order to save yourself from the problems caused by the distortion, follow the below-mentioned methods [13] [14] .

Identify the disturbance points: Try to understand the type of geopathic stress that is affecting you.

Try to understand the type of geopathic stress that is affecting you. Use a dowsing wand: The method dowsing help identify the factors causing geopathic stress, such as subterranean water, minerals, or other objects.

Use a compass : It helps in locating the electromagnetic disturbances. And is suitable for small areas.

: It helps in locating the electromagnetic disturbances. And is suitable for small areas. Monitor the behaviour of your pets and other insects: Cats, dogs, insects, and other animals are naturally attracted to areas of earth resonance.

Remedies For Geopathic Stress

The first and foremost thing to do to get rid of the stress is by neutralising the space of geopathic stress which will then result in the conditions resolving itself; along with your body healing itself [15] [16] .

Protect yourself from the disturbances by adopting the following measures.

Rearrange your living space: Rearrange your furniture and things to avoid spending too much time over or near the point.

Set up metal rods : One of the most simple yet popular methods is to place metal rods at strategic points in your home or anywhere geopathic stress is identified. The rods can be copper, brass, or steel.

: One of the most simple yet popular methods is to place metal rods at strategic points in your home or anywhere geopathic stress is identified. The rods can be copper, brass, or steel. Use oak tree corks : Oak trees are believed to be resistant to geopathic stress. Placing corks near the affected area can help absorb the geopathic disturbances.

: Oak trees are believed to be resistant to geopathic stress. Placing corks near the affected area can help absorb the geopathic disturbances. Get rid of other sources of electromagnetic pollution: Get rid of unneeded appliances and always keep the electrical appliances unplugged when not in use. High tension power lines, satellite towers, electric poles, or circuit breakers can increase the geopathic stress.

Use Feng Shui to enhance your rearranging: This help improves the healing process, as Feng Shui is known to identify geopathic stress and help heal the affected area or person.

