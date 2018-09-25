What Can Nosebleeds Indicate?

The lining of the nose contains several tiny blood vessels. These blood vessels are close to the surface and can get damaged easily. A minor hurt might cause your nose to bleed. However, nose bleeding could also hint at some underlying health issues. Read on to know more about how nose bleeding can be a symptom of various medical health conditions.

Acute Sinusitis

This makes the cavities around your nasal passages, which we otherwise refer to as sinuses, swollen and inflamed. Drainage is restricted and this leads to build up of mucus.

With acute sinusitis, it can get quite difficult to be able to breathe freely. Your eyes and face appear swollen and you could have a throbbing pain on your face as well as head. The primary cause behind this ailment is common cold.

A nasal congestion can make your nose to bleed especially when you blow your nose. Frequent blowing of the nose can cause the tiny blood vessels to break.

The best way to stop this form of a nose bleeding is by gently squeezing the soft portion of your nose using your thumb and finger such that your nostrils are closed. Do this for about 10 minutes. Lean forward and breathe through your mouth.