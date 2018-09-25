Subscribe to Boldsky
What Can Nosebleeds Indicate?

By

The lining of the nose contains several tiny blood vessels. These blood vessels are close to the surface and can get damaged easily. A minor hurt might cause your nose to bleed. However, nose bleeding could also hint at some underlying health issues. Read on to know more about how nose bleeding can be a symptom of various medical health conditions.

what are the causes of nosebleed

Acute Sinusitis

This makes the cavities around your nasal passages, which we otherwise refer to as sinuses, swollen and inflamed. Drainage is restricted and this leads to build up of mucus.

With acute sinusitis, it can get quite difficult to be able to breathe freely. Your eyes and face appear swollen and you could have a throbbing pain on your face as well as head. The primary cause behind this ailment is common cold.

A nasal congestion can make your nose to bleed especially when you blow your nose. Frequent blowing of the nose can cause the tiny blood vessels to break.

The best way to stop this form of a nose bleeding is by gently squeezing the soft portion of your nose using your thumb and finger such that your nostrils are closed. Do this for about 10 minutes. Lean forward and breathe through your mouth.

Rhinitis

Certain allergens may cause hay fever or allergic rhinitis. The most common trigger is pollen. Irrespective of whether it is allergic or non-allergic rhinitis, there tends to be an inflammation in the nasal lining that can lead to nose bleeding.

Many allergists believe that this is especially common during childhood - the primary cause being allergic rhinitis. When allergies are so severe that it damages the respiratory lining, it causes a lot of irritation resulting in the nose to start bleeding.

Nasal And Paranasal Tumours

Frequent nosebleeds along with blood-stained mucous draining from the nose could be a sign of nasal tumour. When there is a nasal or paranasal tumour, then there would be signs of nasal congestion, loss of smell, numbness of the teeth, pain near the eyes, blockage of one side of the nose, and pus from the nose, alongside nose bleeding.

These are some of the common symptoms of this ailment. Other signs include watery eyes, hearing loss, headache, bulging of one eye, trouble in opening the mouth, pain in one of the ears, etc. These need early detection so that the condition can be treated before it worsens.

Nasal Polyps

Non-cancerous, painless, soft growths that are found to occur on the lining of the nasal passages are referred to as nasal polyps. They are caused due to inflammation from asthma, drug sensitivity or allergies. When these growths become quite large, they might start to show symptoms - one of them being nose bleeding.

Medications can help in shrinking and eliminating these nasal polyps. Avoiding nasal irritants and humidifying your home along with practicing good hygiene will ensure that you reduce the chances of developing nasal polyps.

Haemophilia

This is a condition wherein the blood clotting ability is highly reduced. Even a minor cut can lead to severe bleeding. This falls under a category of inherited blood disorder. People who have haemophila can have episodes of nose bleeds. This is usually not something that one should worry about much.

Nose bleeding due to this ailment can be treated at home. When the blood vessels of the nose get damaged (for instance when you blow your nose too hard due to a nasal congestion), it causes bleeding and for a person who has haemophilia, the bleeding might look heavy as there is difficulty and delay in clotting.

Leukaemia

A person who has leukaemia may bleed more than usual, even after a minor cut. Nose bleeding due to minor injuries tend to last long in people who have leukaemia. Such people also get bruised very easily.

Leukaemia interrupts the normal pathway of blood clotting. So, a lesion that might just have caused a minute drop of blood to ooze out under normal conditions would cause your nose to bleed quite noticeably if you are a patient of leukaemia.

Hereditary Haemorrhagic Telangiectasia

This is a rare kind of autosomal dominant genetic disorder. This ailment is associated with the abnormal blood vessel formation. Patients who suffer from this ailment can face situations of profuse nosebleeds.

Recurrent heavy nosebleeds is one noticeable symptom of this illness. Such nose bleeds can occur several times in a day and can last several minutes to hours. A cancer-treating drug known as bevacizumab has been found effective in treating this condition.

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

This is a disorder that can lead to bleeding and bruising quite easily. Low levels of platelets (cells that aid in blood clotting) are the reason behind the excessive bleeding. This disorder is also known as immune thrombocytopenia. Nose bleeding and bleeding gums is quite common in people with this disorder.

