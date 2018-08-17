Surprising Daily Habits That Drain Your Energy Levels!

You have a very important presentation to give at work tomorrow and while you are preparing it, you feel extremely tired, for no reason!

Well, if you have also been in a similar situation, you would know how frustrating it can be to feel that unexplained fatigue which could come in the way of your daily activities.

If you are feeling exhausted, you may not be able to do even small tasks, and also, you may become irritable and angry, as exhaustion can cause mood swings too!

It can be worrisome when you do not see a specific cause for your fatigue.

Normally, fatigue is the symptom of certain diseases and ailments, so when you aren't suffering from any such ailments, feeling tired constantly can make you wonder what could be wrong with you. Now, there are a number of things or habits that many of us could be following on a daily basis, some of which could be harming our energy levels.

These habits may seem harmless and may feel like just another thing that we do every day; however, they could be the cause of energy levels to be dipping low.

So, have a look at some of the habits which can harm our energy levels, here.

1. Not Exercising

This may seem like a rather strange habit that can harm our energy levels, as we believe that strenuous physical activities such as exercising regularly, are the ones that make us tired. However, while it is true that we may feel slightly exhausted after exercising for a short span of time, in the long run, exercising is one of the healthy activities that can keep our metabolic rates up and make us more energised. So, people who do not exercise on a regular basis can feel less energetic often.

2. Overthinking

There are times in most people's lives wherein, they have to give a certain matter a lot of thought, in order to be able to make the right decisions, which is completely normal. However, some people tend to think a lot, or overthink every little situation that happens on a daily basis. Overthinking causes stress and stress, in turn, increases the cortisol hormone level in the body, which can eventually harm your energy levels.

3. Skipping Breakfast

Be it due to the lack of time to whip up a quick, healthy breakfast or simply because you are more of a brunch person than a breakfast person, skipping breakfast is not an option, because apart from causing a number of other health problems such as obesity, heart diseases, etc., skipping breakfast can also damage your energy levels, as it can lower your metabolic rate to a significant extent.

4. Messy Surroundings

A number of research studies have shown that people who have messy rooms, offices or houses, tend to be less active and energised compared to people who have relatively cleaner and more organised surroundings or living spaces. Experts opine that this could happen because messy surroundings can make a person feel lethargic and lazy, as it makes them lack motivation.

5. Consuming Energy Drinks

Many of us could be used to popping open a bottle of our favourite energy drink when we feel tired or want to keep working for a long time. However, consuming energy drinks on a regular basis can have the reverse effects, as it can drain out your energy levels. This is because most energy drinks contain high amounts of sugar and sugar uses up a lot of energy as the body has to work extra hard to process it.

6. Eating Junk Food Every Day

While it may not be very dangerous to consume junk food once in a while, eating even small quantities of junk food on a daily basis can cause a drop in your energy levels, apart from causing other major diseases. This is because junk food also uses up a lot of energy while being digested. Also, junk food contains a number of harmful ingredients which can also be responsible for harming our energy levels.

7. Social Media Overload

This has been termed as one of the "new age" causes for a number of diseases and ailments, including damage to the energy levels. These days, there are numerous social media platforms with a whole array of content which can keep a person engaged for hours together. This can cause stress to the eyes, brain, fingers, etc., causing an automatic drop in the energy levels.