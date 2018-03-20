Male Birth Control Pill Found To Be Effective And Cheap

For decades, the female birth control pill has been in the market. Now, a male birth control pill is going to enter, according to the results of a small new study presented in Chicago. This drug is found out to be safe and effective.

Research has shown that this daily pill in men lowered hormone levels similarly to other forms of longer-term contraceptives. It showed signs without any testosterone deficiency or excess of testosterone.

This male birth control pill is found to be an experimental oral contraceptive safe to be used in men with hormone responses consistent with the effective contraception.

What Is Male Birth Control Pill?

There have been a few changes for the past 50 years in male contraception compared with the myriad of options available to women.

The other contraceptive methods available in the market today are condoms, vasectomy, etc.

Why Do Many Men Prefer It?

Research has said that, many men are preferring a daily pill as a reversible contraceptive, rather than long-acting injections or topical gels.

So what really happens if a male takes birth control pills? If a man took one or two birth control pills, nothing will happen. But, if a man takes birth control pills daily over an extended period of time, his breasts might grow larger, his sex drive may decrease, the amount of facial hair might decrease and the testicles might shrink.

What Does The Male Birth Control Pill Do?

Many men complain about the other contraceptive methods. Because it does not let them fully enjoy having sexual pleasure. For example, condoms may reduce penile sensation and vasectomies require an additional surgery.

Though these contraceptive methods wouldn't eliminate the risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases, on the other hand, male birth control pill could provide an attractive and safe contraception alternative for many reasons.

Firstly, the pill would allow men and women to share contraception responsibly and equally. It could also alleviate women's concerns over female birth control's long-term impact on fertility.

Male Contraceptive Pill's Side Effects

Along with benefits of the male birth control pills, there are serious side effects too. Adverse effects of male birth control pills include depression, abnormally fast and irregular heartbeat, mood swings, muscle pain, increased libido and acne.

However, the longer term studies are currently under way to confirm whether male birth control pills taken every day block sperm production or not.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: 10 Plant-based Protein Foods For Weight Loss