Irrfan Khan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour: Everything You Need To Know

For the past few days, there have been talks about Irrfan Khan's 'rare disease'. He put all the speculations to rest recently by posting a tweet on his account, saying he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour.

The Bollywood star who has acted in National and International films is going out of the country to seek treatment for the same.

In this article, we will be telling you more on what neuroendocrine tumour is. Take a look.

The Endocrine System

The endocrine system is a part of the body that is made up of cells that produce hormones. Hormones are chemical substances that pass through the blood cells or plasma, which have a specific activity on the other organs and cells of the body.

What Is Endocrine Tumour?

When the body's healthy cells change and grow out of control, forming a mass can form what is known as a tumour. A tumour can be benign or cancerous. A benign tumour is harmless, which grows but does not spread. A cancerous tumour is malignant, which grows and spreads to the other parts of the body.

An endocrine tumour grows in the parts of the body that produce and release hormones. As the tumour develops from cells that produce hormones, the tumour can also produce hormones. This causes a serious illness.

What Is Neuroendocrine Tumour? This kind of tumour begins in the cells that produce hormones of the body's neuroendocrine system. A neuroendocrine tumour also known as NET, is a condition in which an abnormal tissue grows in the hormone-producing nervous cells or the neuroendocrine cells of the body. Such neuroendocrine cells are found in the lungs, gastrointestinal tract, including the stomach and intestines. The function of the neuroendocrine cells are to regulate blood and air flow through the lungs and help in passing the food quickly through the gastrointestinal tract. Types Of Neuroendocrine Tumour There are many types of neuroendocrine tumours, which include pheochromocytoma, Merkel cell cancer, and neuroendocrine carcinoma. Pheochromocytoma It is a rare tumour that occurs in the chromaffin cells of the adrenal gland. This type of a tumour escalates the production of the hormones - adrenaline and noradrenaline, which increase the heart rate and blood pressure. Though it is a benign tumour, it still can be life-threatening. Merkel Cell Cancer It is a fast-growing rare cancer that starts in the cells, which produce hormones under the skin and in the hair follicles. It is usually affects the neck and head region. Neuroendocrine Carcinoma This type of tumour can start in other areas of the body such as the lungs, brain, and gastrointestinal tract. Symptoms & Signs Of Neuroendocrine Tumour People suffering with neuroendocrine tumour can experience the following symptoms: High blood pressure Headaches Fever Sweating Anxiety attacks Nausea Rapid pulse Heart palpitations Vomiting Loss of appetite or weight loss Diarrhoea Gastric ulcer disease Unusual bleeding Jaundice How To Treat Neuroendocrine Tumours types of doctors who combine different types of treatments. The treatment options depend on several factors which are given below. The type of neuroendocrine tumour. If it is a cancerous tumour or not. Possible side effects The patient's overall health

