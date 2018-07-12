How To Get Rid Of Hot Flashes And Night Sweats

Do you know what hot flashes are? They are common symptoms of menopause and perimenopause. Menopausal hot flashes and night sweats can be uncomfortable, even while you are asleep which can disrupt your sleep. This article will tell you about the remedies for hot flashes at night.

Hot flashes are a sudden feeling of heat and sometimes it may cause sweating. It starts when the blood vessels near the skin's surface widen to cool off, which eventually breaks out in a sweat. Some women experience a rapid hear rate and feel cold.

When you experience sweats at night while sleeping, it is called night sweats. They can wake you up and can disrupt your sleep cycle.

What Are The Factors That Trigger Hot Flashes?

The common ones are the following:

Drinking alcohol.

Eating spicy foods.

Consuming products with caffeine.

Feeling stressed or anxious.

Wearing tight clothes.

Smoking or being exposed to the smoke.

Bending over.

Staying in a hot room.

Symptoms Of Menopause

The signs and symptoms of menopause are irregular periods, vaginal dryness, mood disorders, hot flashes and night sweats, you become forgetful, you have trouble in sleeping, you start experiencing physical changes and you feel differently about sex.

Home Remedies For Hot Flashes And Night Sweats

1. Cut Back On Your Caffeine

Caffeine is a stimulant, so beverages which contain caffeine may aggravate hot flashes. It is advisable to limit yourself to 200 to 300 milligrams of caffeine per day or about one and a half cups of coffee per day. If you are drinking more than this amount, cut back on your coffee intake gradually by drinking fruits infused water and decaf coffee.

2. Stop Smoking

Women who have undergone menopause should not smoke at all as they are more likely to experience hot flashes than their non-smoking counterparts. This is because of the nicotine's stimulating effect.

3. Exercising

Engaging in regular physical activity will help to improve your overall health. This may allow to help ease your hot flashes. A study found that women who did yoga or any other moderate physical exercise five days a week for at least an hour can lower the frequency of hot flashes they encountered. Aim for doing breathing exercise, walking, cycling and jogging exercises.

4. Try Dietary Changes

Eating a diet with plenty of variety foods like whole grains, fruits and vegetables would help in weight management. This can help reduce hot flashes; also consume more of soy-rich foods since they are rich in isoflavones - a substance that has effects similar to estrogen supplements. You can eat soy products like tofu, soy milk, and soy bean.

Though these home remedies may take some time to show positive results, these are some quick fixes that you could try:

Wear loose clothing and dress in layers, even on coldest days so that you can adjust your clothes whenever necessary.

Wearing cotton clothes at night and sleeping on cotton bed linens.

Sipping ice water before a hot flash arises.

Keep a cold ice pack at the side of your bed.

Turn down the temperature in your bedroom.

Turn on the fan when you are warm.

Exercise during the day to decrease stress.

Turn your head pillow often.

Slowly deepen your breathing to help your body relax.

Eat one or two servings of soy per day which decrease hot flashes.

Taking evening primrose supplement capsules can be used to treat hot flashes.

Consume flaxseeds or take flaxseed supplements which are also known as linseed oil to reduce hot flashes.

