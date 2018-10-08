How Does Muscular Dystrophy Affect The Body?

When a child is diagnosed with this ailment, he or she slowly begins to lose the ability to walk, breathe comfortably or even to move his or her arm's and legs. The weakness increases slowly leading to other health issues.

This ailment can affect people of any age groups; infants, middles aged or even the elderly. The severity and kind of muscular dystrophy might be dependent on the age at which it occurs. The cause of muscular dystrophy is a missing genetic information. This results in preventing the body from making proteins that are required to maintain the overall wellness of the muscles.

Types Of Muscular Dystrophy

• Myotonic muscular dystrophy: This is the most common kind. It is also known as the Steinert's disease. It can appear anytime from early childhood to adulthood. It is accompanied by symptoms such as stiffening of muscles and prolonged spasms. The symptoms get worse when it is cold.

• Duchenne muscular dystrophy: This affects only males. It is most likely to appear between the age of 2 and 6. The muscles tend to decrease in size and grow weak with time. The arms, legs and spine get deformed and the patient might be wheelchair-bound by the age of about 12. The later stages of the disease are accompanied by heart problems and breathing difficulties.

• Becker muscular dystrophy: Although similar to Duchenne, the symptoms are milder. The symptoms progress quite slowly. This is also most common during the toddler years; however, it can also appear as late as 25 years old. This ailment affects only males. The severity of the disease varies.

• Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy: It affects the muscles of the face, upper arm and shoulder blade. It mostly appears during the teen years. It can affect both males and females. This ailment has short periods of muscle deterioration. The problems areas are walking, swallowing, chewing and speaking.

• Congenital muscular dystrophy: This occurs since birth. It affects both males and females and progresses quite slowly. It causes muscle weakness at birth and leads to severe contractures.

• Oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy: This affects the eye and the throat. This mostly appears in men and women post 40 years of age. It causes weakness in the eye and facial muscles.