Follow This Diet For Acne-free Skin, Experts Say

Most people consider acne to be a liver problem or a stomach-related issue. But the truth is that this common skin condition can continue in your 20's, 30's and even 40's. And acne has nothing to do with liver problems or stomach problems, acne can be triggered by many factors from hormones to genetics to your skin care regimen. This article will inform you about the diet for acne-free skin.

"Acne is caused more often by hormones than by eating the wrong foods, however, recent research suggests that eating too many foods with a high GI can worsen acne," according to the dietitian - Melanie McGrice, as quoted by Daily Mail.

When it comes to acne, carbohydrates are the worst enemy. "High carbohydrates stimulate production of a hormone called insulin growth factor 1, and also cause problems with testosterone levels in the bloodstream. The combination of the two stimulates the oil glands and also tends to make the skin thicken up causing blockage and hence, acne," according to Dr Grose, as quoted by Daily Mail.

According to the dietitian, any food that comes from grains such as bread, pasta, cereals, biscuits and cake as well as animal-based milk products should be avoided for acne-prone skin.

Have a look at the diet for acne-free skin.

1. Low-glycaemic Diet

As previously mentioned by dietitian Melanie McGrice, that eating too many foods with a high GI can worsen acne. Also, several researches suggest that following a low-glycaemic diet, or foods that are low in simple sugars, can prevent or improve acne. In another study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, researchers found that a low-glycaemic, high-protein diet if followed for 12 weeks can help curb acne in men.

2. Zinc

Studies have suggested that eating foods which contain high amounts of zinc may be useful in preventing and treating acne. Foods which are rich in zinc are pumpkin seeds, cashews, beef, quinoa, lentils, turkey, seafood such as oysters and crab. Zinc is a dietary mineral which is important in skin development and helps in regulating metabolism and hormone levels. Researchers suggest that increasing the amount of zinc in the diet to 40 mg per day would help prevent acne.

3. Vitamin A & Vitamin E

In a study published in the Journal of Cutaneous and Ocular Toxicology, researchers found that low levels of vitamin A and vitamin E is linked to severe acne. People with acne may be able to lessen the severity of their acne by increasing their intake of foods, which are rich in vitamin A and vitamin E. Vitamin A-rich foods are carrots, sweet potato, lettuce, cantaloupe, etc. Vitamin E-rich foods include almonds, spinach, avocado, sweet potato, sunflower oil, etc.



4. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of healthy fat found in certain plants and animal protein sources, such as fish and eggs. Eating more of omega-3 fatty acids such as those found in fatty fish, flax seeds, walnuts, chia seeds, wild rice, eggs, etc., can help tame inflammation and improve acne breakouts. It is recommended for people with acne on the face or on the body to be eating foods high in omega-3 fatty acids and supplementing with 2000 mg of omega-3 fats per day.

5. Probiotics

Probiotics have been found to reduce inflammation in the gut, which may help reduce acne. According to a study, intestinal microflora may affect inflammation throughout the body, which results in acne breakouts. Prebiotics and probiotics, both can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, which may help prevent acne breakouts, according to scientists. Increase your probiotic intake by eating foods like plain yogurt, dark chocolate, miso soup, pickles, tempeh, etc.

6. Juicing

Juices infuse your skin with superb nutrients. They are anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, astringent and are loaded with phytonutrients that help in building and repairing the skin collagen and connective tissues. This helps in reducing acne and acne scarring. Juices like broccoli juice, kale juice, tomato juice, papaya juice, watermelon juice and pineapple juice are rich in sulphur. Sulphur is known to be an acne-fighter, so you know now what kind of juices to have.

7. Green Tea

Green tea is packed with antioxidants that can prevent acne. It is rich in catechins, which are antimicrobial and help destroy the acne-causing bacteria. Green tea has anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing the redness caused by inflammation that is often caused by acne. The imbalance of hormonal level that can often lead to acne can be regularised by having green tea, this is especially true in the case of acne sufferers. The antioxidants present in green tea also help avoid scars and marks that are often left behind due to the acne.

These are the following diet tips for acne.

1. People who suffer with acne should avoid sugary foods, highly processed foods like soft drinks, sugary breakfast cereals, hot chips and white bread.

2. Watch out for dairy products that can aggravate your skin such as cow's milk.

3. Reduce acne by limiting carbohydrates and animal-based milk products (or have none at all).

