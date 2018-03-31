Did You Know These 10 Health Habits Are Actually Bad For You

When it comes to our health, we are willing to take every step to make it better. Even if it means gulping down bitter-tasting juices, dieting or even keeping those yummy desserts out of your diet. We are willing to go that extra mile and follow healthy habits for the sake of a healthy body. But what if the healthy habits you may be following are not actually healthy?

Yes! This might be the case with people who follow these 10 health habits that are actually bad for your health. Read on to find out exactly what these habits are, why are they bad for your health and how to correct or avoid them?

10 health habits that are health harming are:

1. Consuming Any Type Of Protein Powder

While protein powders are made from natural ingredients, what you should keep in mind is that you should choose the non-flavored protein powders with a proper licensed manufacturer. Some protein powders are loaded with artificial sugar, heavy metals and also contain genetically modified substances. These can hamper your hormonal system and cause an imbalance in your hormones. It can cause inflammation and in some cases, also strain your kidneys. This health habit of having protein powders can prove to be fatal.

2. Avoiding Fat

A lot of you think that consuming pure fat can add to those belly tiers and love handles around your waist. All thanks to marketing companies trying to sell their weight loss products through rigorous advertisements, we feel that fats are bad for our bodies, while the truth is that fat is completely healthy. Just choose the right fat. Go for coconut oil, ghee or sources of other good fats like sweet potato, avocado and almonds, etc. Especially if you are following a low carb diet, load your body with those healthy fats.

3. Drinking Too Much Water

Who knew this simple health habit of drinking water can prove to be unhealthy, right? Well, it all lies in the maths of it. Drinking about 3 to 4 liters of water is actually very healthy and good for your body and skin. But overdoing of this can prove to be harmful. It can irritate your stomach, deplete potassium and cause hyponatremia. It can potentially cause swelling in your cells and make you feel nauseous, dizzy and give you headaches.

4. Having Diet Soda

So you have diet soda every time to avoid consuming those extra sugar and calories. But did you know that this might not actually be helping you achieve any weight loss goals. There are some studies that have said that having diet soda can actually make you gain weight. Soda in general can rot your beautiful white teeth and be harmful for that pearly white smile.

5. Avoiding The Sun Completely

While it is a good health habit to apply sunscreen, did you know that this can also be bad for your health? Well, yes. Avoiding sun completely also may not be a good idea, sun rays are a source of vitamin D that our bodies need in a considerable amount. Avoiding sun totally will make you deficient in Vitamin D. It is best that you expose yourself to minimum 15 minutes of the morning sun every day for your body's vitamin D needs.

6. Juice Cleansing

Juice cleanse may seem like a good prospect for those deperately wanting to lose weight; but it is one of the most unhealthy ways to shed those excess kilos. Juice clense involves consuming only about 1000 calories in a day, which might lead to weight loss, but it can potentially break down muscles due to almost no supply of proteins in the juice. It is one of the most unhealthiest health habits.

7. Overbrushing Your Teeth

Have you ever heard of overbrushing your teeth? It is actually caused due to harsh brushing of teeth. It can be very unhealthy for your gums and overtime, your teeth can start to recede. While it is good to brush your teeth twice every day, make sure you use simple up and down motions and not be too harsh on your teeth.

8. Skipping Meals

If you think skipping a meal will mean consuming less calories, you cannot be more wrong. When you skip a meal, you can actually be more hungry till you have the next meal. It can lead to unintentionally eating more calories in a single meal than usual. Besides, overeating at a single time can also cause a risk of diabetes.

9. Having Frozen Or Processed Diet Food

When you don't have time to cook your own diet food, this may seem like a healthy option, right? In reality, it is completely wrong. Frozen diet foods may contain higher amount of sodium to help preserve it for longer duration. This high amount of sodium can raise your cholesterol levels and pose a threat to a healthy heart.

10. Catching Up Sleep On Weekends

When you don't get enough sleep every day, you drag yourself through the week almost sleepless, only to sleep the entire weekend and complete your week-long sleep quota, right? But did you know that you cannot catch up on an entire week's sleep in a day like that? It is not possible.

Lack of sleep through the week can give you stress and impair your brain. It is also associated with weight gain and baldness. The best thing to do would be to sleep every day on time and rest your body for a minimum of 7 hours every day and not just on the weekends.

So, follow a healthy routine along with a proper balanced diet and healthy habits. Remember, there are no short-cuts to a healthy body and mind. Sometimes, trying to do that can actually cause more harm than good.

Keep these so-called 'health' habits in mind, that are in reality not at all healthy and can harm you. Avoid doing them as far as possible, and instead get advice from a medical nutritionist. We hope this information was useful. Let us know what you think, we will be thrilled to hear back from you.