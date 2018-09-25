blood clot disorders that are genetic

Blood clot disorders that are inherited and present at birth could create problems throughout your life. When you sustain an injury, components of the blood such as platelets and plasma help in stopping the blood loss from the cut. This happens by thickening the blood and making it form a clot. However, if there is too much blood clotting, it leads to a hypercoagulable state. This is what is referred to as an abnormal clotting condition.

Inherited Blood Clotting Disorders

Several studies have been conducted in identifying the role of genetics in causing blood clotting disorders. As more knowledge is acquired about genetics, these disorders can be better understood and differentiated from each other.

The most commonly occurring inherited clotting disorders are Factor V Leiden and prothrombin gene mutation. The less common ones are antithrombin and protein S and protein C deficiencies.

