Just In
- 2 hrs ago Cannes 2021: Bella Hadid And Other Divas Flaunted Their Fashionable Best; Find Out Who Looked The Best
- 5 hrs ago Loved Yashika Aannand’s Bold And Fiery Eye Makeup Look? Here’s How You Can Recreate It On Your Own!
- 6 hrs ago Cannes 2021: Blogger Masoom Minawala Makes A Stunning Entry In Her Understated Orange Gown
- 8 hrs ago Nora Fatehi And Mrunal Thakur Make Stunning Statements In Their Midi Dresses; Whose Outfit Would You Steal?
Don't Miss
- Finance These Companies Will Announce Q1FY22 Earnings On July 8, 2021
- Sports Wimbledon 2021: Djokovic eases into 10th semi-final, beats unseeded Marton Fucsovics in straight sets
- News With Assembly polls in mind, PM Modi inducts seven new ministers from Uttar Pradesh
- Technology OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed With Dimensity 1200-AI SoC; First MediaTek Offering By OnePlus?
- Automobiles Bugatti & Rimac Form New Company — Legendary Brands Come Together To Develop Future Cars
- Movies Zaan Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Urvashi Dholakia, Ghanshyam Nayak And Others Mourn The Demise Of Dilip Kumar
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In July 2021
- Education Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 560 Vacancies
Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar Passes Away At 98 Due To Prostate Cancer: Warning Signs Of The Cancer
Dilip Kumar, a veteran actor of Bollywood passes away early on Wednesday morning in Hinduja hospital (Mumbai). According to doctors of the hospital, this 98-year-old actor was suffering from advanced prostate cancer that has metastasized to other organs of the body. Doctors also added that his treatment was ongoing for the last 3-4 months.
So, what is prostate cancer and what are its signs and symptoms that one must never ignore. Take a look at the details.
What Is Prostate Cancer?
Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that affects the prostate gland, which is found in men, located below the bladder. Prostate glands are responsible for producing the seminal fluid, during sexual intercourse. Know more about the unusual warning signs of prostate cancer that you shouldn't ignore.
1. Frequent Urination
If you have been noticing that you are experiencing an urge to urinate more often than normal lately, even though you haven't been drinking excess fluids, then it could indicate the presence of diseases such as diabetes, bladder infection or even prostate cancer, as the prostate gland is located just below the urinary bladder.
2. Problems While Urinating
When a person is affected by prostate cancer, he may experience certain problems, while trying to urinate such as difficulty in starting the flow of urine and difficultly in holding it. In other words, a man could experience the loss of bladder control while urinating, if his prostate gland is affected by cancer.
3. Leaky Bladder
If you notice that you have dribbles of urine in your underwear, which has happened without you being aware of it, even after you had passed urine just moments ago, it could be the case of a leaky bladder, which is yet another sign of prostate cancer. This symptom must not be taken lightly, as it could indicate that prostate cancer has reached its advanced stages.
Avascular Necrosis Cases In COVID-19 Recovered Patients Due To The Use Of Steroids:
4. Decreased Seminal Fluid
Normally, men who are not actively trying to have children with their partner, do not pay much attention to the amount of seminal fluid which is ejaculated, when the climax is attained after sexual intercourse. However, it is important to notice the amount of seminal fluid once in a while because a sudden decrease in the volume could indicate the presence of diseases like prostate cancer.
5. Blood In Urine
If you notice that there is blood in your urine, or if your urine is unusually dark, it could indicate the presence of a number of health conditions such as urinary tract infection, diabetes, kidney stones, etc. Blood in the urine can also indicate the presence of prostate cancer, so a thorough health check-up must be done to find out what is causing this symptom.
6. Painful Ejaculation
Normally, when a man ejaculates during the climax, at the end of sexual intercourse or masturbation, there is no pain experienced. On the contrary, ejaculation is supposed to be pleasurable. So, if you notice that you experience pain in your genitals or around your bladder, while ejaculating, it could be a sign of bladder cancer.
Evidence-Based Health Benefits Of Onion Juice: Weight Loss, Fertility, Diabetes And Many More
7. Pain In The Rectum
If you are experiencing a sharp pain and constant pressure in and around your rectal area, it could be yet another sign of prostate cancer. If there is a growth and multiplication of cancerous cells in the prostate gland, it could even affect the rectal area, as these two regions are located close to each other.
8. Pain In The Pelvis
Prostate cancer can also cause pain and stiffness in the pelvis of men, along with pain in the lower back and thighs, as the cancerous growth in the prostate glands can affect the tissues in the surrounding areas as well. So, if you notice pain and stiffness in the pelvis, lower back and thighs, do get tested for prostate cancer.
9. Sudden Weight Loss
If you notice that you have been experiencing loss of appetite and consequent weight loss, all of a sudden, along with one or more symptoms mentioned previously, then it could be yet another sure-fire symptom of prostate cancer and in such a case immediate medical attention must be sought.
India Reports First Five Cases Of Cytomegalovirus Related Rectal Bleeding In COVID-19 Patients