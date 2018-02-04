Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar Passes Away At 98 Due To Prostate Cancer: Warning Signs Of The Cancer

1. Frequent Urination If you have been noticing that you are experiencing an urge to urinate more often than normal lately, even though you haven't been drinking excess fluids, then it could indicate the presence of diseases such as diabetes, bladder infection or even prostate cancer, as the prostate gland is located just below the urinary bladder.

2. Problems While Urinating When a person is affected by prostate cancer, he may experience certain problems, while trying to urinate such as difficulty in starting the flow of urine and difficultly in holding it. In other words, a man could experience the loss of bladder control while urinating, if his prostate gland is affected by cancer.

3. Leaky Bladder If you notice that you have dribbles of urine in your underwear, which has happened without you being aware of it, even after you had passed urine just moments ago, it could be the case of a leaky bladder, which is yet another sign of prostate cancer. This symptom must not be taken lightly, as it could indicate that prostate cancer has reached its advanced stages.

4. Decreased Seminal Fluid Normally, men who are not actively trying to have children with their partner, do not pay much attention to the amount of seminal fluid which is ejaculated, when the climax is attained after sexual intercourse. However, it is important to notice the amount of seminal fluid once in a while because a sudden decrease in the volume could indicate the presence of diseases like prostate cancer.

5. Blood In Urine If you notice that there is blood in your urine, or if your urine is unusually dark, it could indicate the presence of a number of health conditions such as urinary tract infection, diabetes, kidney stones, etc. Blood in the urine can also indicate the presence of prostate cancer, so a thorough health check-up must be done to find out what is causing this symptom.

6. Painful Ejaculation Normally, when a man ejaculates during the climax, at the end of sexual intercourse or masturbation, there is no pain experienced. On the contrary, ejaculation is supposed to be pleasurable. So, if you notice that you experience pain in your genitals or around your bladder, while ejaculating, it could be a sign of bladder cancer.

7. Pain In The Rectum If you are experiencing a sharp pain and constant pressure in and around your rectal area, it could be yet another sign of prostate cancer. If there is a growth and multiplication of cancerous cells in the prostate gland, it could even affect the rectal area, as these two regions are located close to each other.

8. Pain In The Pelvis Prostate cancer can also cause pain and stiffness in the pelvis of men, along with pain in the lower back and thighs, as the cancerous growth in the prostate glands can affect the tissues in the surrounding areas as well. So, if you notice pain and stiffness in the pelvis, lower back and thighs, do get tested for prostate cancer.