9 Foods That Detox Your Body

1. Grapefruit

Although grapefruit is not a very popular breakfast food in India, in many other countries, this fruit is an essential part of breakfast. Consuming grapefruit for breakfast can cleanse your digestive system, circulatory system and even the liver, as it contains high amounts of antioxidants and vitamin C. So, eating a grapefruit every morning can not only keep your waistline slim, as it promotes weight loss, but it can also detoxify your body.

2. Spinach

As kids, we would have seen Mr. Popeye gulp down tins of spinach for instant power. Although it was just a cartoon show, the fact that spinach is a superfood is not false. Along with numerous other health benefits such as treating anaemia, boosting metabolism and immunity, making your bones stronger, etc., spinach can also detoxify your entire body by flushing out harmful toxins.

3. Orange

Consuming one fruit of orange or a big glass of fresh orange juice on a daily basis, especially in the mornings along with breakfast, can boost your health significantly. The vitamin C component present in orange juice can not only boost your immunity to keep diseases away, but it can also kill the germs and flush out the toxins from your body effectively, thus keeping your insides cleansed.

4. Garlic

In the ancient times, people believed that garlic could keep demons and vampires away, when kept in the houses. This could also be our ancestors' way of saying that garlic has the ability to keep away dangerous diseases, which could even be fatal, by ridding our body of toxins. A compound known as allicin can filter out the toxins, specifically from the digestive system, thus keeping us safe and healthy.

5. Broccoli

Many of us, adults and children alike, do not fancy broccoli, even though we know it is extremely important for good health and comes with a number of health benefits, owing to its taste. However, if you want to rid your body of toxins, right from the cellular level, then broccoli is the best food which can carry out this function naturally, as it is high in antioxidants.

6. Green Tea

Most of us love to sip on a cup or two of green tea every day, right? Well, if you are not following this habit, it is time you did because green tea also comes with numerous health benefits. The powerful antioxidants present in green tea can improve your metabolic rate and aid weight loss. Also, it can enable your body to flush out toxins naturally, thus keeping it detoxified.

7. Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds are becoming very popular these days, especially among people who have opted for the completely organic way of living. This is because, sunflower seeds contain fibre and folate, which can not only make you much healthier by keeping your body well-nourished but they can also flush out the toxins and wastes from the body effectively.

8. Avocado

Today, we see avocados added to all forms of foods, right from salads to sandwiches, right? That is because, avocado is deemed as a superfood which is packed with nutrients and has a number of health benefits. The omega-3 fatty acids in avocado can lubricate the walls of the colon well, to help make the passage of the toxins out of the body easier, thus helping in detoxification.

9. Turmeric

Turmeric has a cultural and religious significance in countries like India because of its amazing medicinal value. Coming with healing properties, anti-microbial nature and more, turmeric is also a natural detoxifier. Adding turmeric to your diet can help flush out the toxins and wastes from your body effectively.