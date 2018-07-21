8 Foods That Improve Blood Circulation

Blood circulation refers to the blood flow through the arteries and veins. The more the blood circulates properly, there will be less wear and tear of your heart and your heart will be in a much better state. In this article, we will be writing about the foods that are good for blood circulation.

The importance of blood circulation is immense as it carries oxygen to various parts of the body, helps in regulating body temperature and fights infections and diseases.

If the blood is not circulating properly to different parts of the body, you will experience a loss of appetite, unexplained digestive problems, consistent numbness in the limbs, skin discolouration, frequent exhaustion, varicose veins and brittle hair and nails.

What Are The Causes Of Poor Blood Circulation?

Smoking is the primary cause of poor blood circulation due to the presence of carbon monoxide present in it that damages the layer of cells and plaques develop in the walls of the arteries.

Also, a sedentary lifestyle, binging on fast foods, high or low blood pressure and cholesterol could be other reasons for poor blood circulation.

Listed below are the top foods one should eat to improve blood circulation:

1. Cold-water Fish

Salmon, mackerel, and other cold water fishes are rich in omega 3 fatty acids. These fatty acids are the healthiest kinds of fats which are good for the heart and the circulatory system. It also helps in reducing inflammation and stickiness of platelets in the blood.

Eat fish at least twice or thrice a week to reap its benefits.

2. Oranges

Oranges are high in vitamin C which has a fantastic effect on the circulatory system, particularly the tiny capillaries that carry blood from the arteries directly to the cells. Vitamin C is also necessary for the formation of collagen. Other foods that have vitamin C are lemons, bell peppers, pineapple, broccoli, and strawberries.

3. Nuts

Nuts are excellent for improving circulation as well as they are rich in magnesium and L-arginine. Magnesium is an essential mineral that helps the arteries relax so they can expand and contract. L-arginine on the other hand, is used to produce nitric oxide, a compound that also helps arteries dilate.

4. Green Tea

If you are drinking milk tea often, then it's time that you switch to green tea which will stimulate your bodily functions. Green tea widens your blood vessels and thus increases the blood flow. It is full of antioxidants that will improve your overall health as well.

5. Garlic

Garlic stimulates blood flow and also contains anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that will keep your digestion process in place. Garlic also contains organosulfur compounds that aid the body to fight infections and flush out the toxins. Ginger and onions are also really great in improving the circulation.

6. Herbs

Herbs are excellent for improving circulation and are effective when it comes to treating any sickness. Bilberry, parsley, etc. are some of the herbs that increase blood circulation.

7. Beetroot

Beetroots are rich in nitrate which are known to improve blood circulation. Nitrate gets converted into nitric oxide inside the body which helps the arteries to dilate.

8. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate is loaded with antioxidants that improve circulation and blood flow. It contains potent antioxidants like flavonoids that have the ability to stop free radical activity and prevent inflammation.

