7 Surprising Benefits Of Female Masturbation

Research shows that most women over the age of 18 have masturbated at least once. About 7.9 per cent of women between the ages of 25 and 29 masturbate two to three times a week and the percentage is lower than men, according to the Indiana University's National Survey Of Sexual Health And Behaviour.

The Bollywood movie Veere Di Wedding had created quite a stir because of a scene showing actress Swara Bhaskar masturbating. A lot of hot debates followed on how Indian women should and should not display their sexual desire.

It's still surprising to know that women aren't still comfortable with their sexuality and their bodies. Many women are not aware that a particular part of their body called clitoris is a small, sensitive organ made of erectile tissues in the vulva of the female reproductive system. The clitoris contains thousands of nerve endings that make it an extremely sensitive organ. So when you masturbate, it stimulates the clitoris and produces sensations of sexual pleasure.

Let's have a look at the benefits of female masturbation.

1. Eases menstrual cramps and body pain

2. Prevents cervical infections in women

3. Reduces stress

4. Improves sex life

5. Helps with post-menopausal sex problems

6. Promotes better sleep

7. Strengthens the pelvic floor