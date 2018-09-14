7 Surprising Benefits Of Female Masturbation

Research shows that most women over the age of 18 have masturbated at least once. About 7.9 per cent of women between the ages of 25 and 29 masturbate two to three times a week and the percentage is lower than men, according to the Indiana University's National Survey Of Sexual Health And Behaviour.
The Bollywood movie Veere Di Wedding had created quite a stir because of a scene showing actress Swara Bhaskar masturbating. A lot of hot debates followed on how Indian women should and should not display their sexual desire.
It's still surprising to know that women aren't still comfortable with their sexuality and their bodies. Many women are not aware that a particular part of their body called clitoris is a small, sensitive organ made of erectile tissues in the vulva of the female reproductive system. The clitoris contains thousands of nerve endings that make it an extremely sensitive organ. So when you masturbate, it stimulates the clitoris and produces sensations of sexual pleasure.
1. Eases Menstrual Cramps And Body Pain
While you are on your periods, it's the uterine contractions which cause the abdominal pain. Masturbating while on your periods can help in faster blood flow to your pelvic region and hence, it helps reduce your menstrual cramps and body pain.
2. Prevents Cervical Infections In Women
Researchers have found that masturbation can help prevent cervical infections and urinary tract infections in women as well, through a process called tenting or the opening of the cervix which happens during masturbation. Tenting stretches the cervix and the cervical mucus. This further enables the fluid circulation that allows the cervical fluid filled with bacteria to be flushed out completely.
3. Reduces Stress
Another benefit of female masturbation is that it lowers your stress levels and depression thus, making you feel good. When a woman orgasms, happy hormones like endorphins, dopamine, serotonin, and oxytocin get released. This improves their mood and creates a natural high, thereby eliminating all your worries from the mind while activating areas of the brain associated with pleasure.
4. Improves Sex Life
Masturbation lets a woman explore her body and make them feel sexually comfortable and confident. This lets you know your desires and can make you more confident in bed and more vocal with your partner leading to better sexual experiences with your partner.
5. Helps With Post-menopausal Sex Problems
Menopause is the phase where women undergo a lot of bodily changes including having sex problems. When you are in your menopause, the vagina narrows down which can make intercourse painful. So, this is where masturbation comes in, it lubricates your vagina and helps prevent it from narrowing thus, boosting blood flow and increased sexual desire.
6. Promotes Better Sleep
Another benefit of female masturbation is that it helps you sleep better and deal with insomnia. Because while you masturbate, you start orgasming which physically and emotionally relieves tension and exhausts the body. This allows you to fall asleep quickly because it gives you a feeling of relaxation and satisfaction.
7. Strengthens The Pelvic Floor
Masturbation increases the pelvic floor strength in women. During masturbation, blood pressure starts increasing and the heart rate, respiration rate and muscle tone increase which makes the uterus move up from the pelvic floor. This increases pelvic muscle tension and strengthens the entire region.
Is It Healthy For A Woman To Masturbate Every Day?
Female masturbation is normal but as they say anything in excess is bad. If excessive masturbation is affecting your energy levels, causing weakness and early ejaculation, it may inhibit the sexual activities with your partner. Excessive masturbation can irritate or hurt your vagina due to rubbing excessively. Also missing out on regular orgasms during sex with your partner can increase your stress levels.
